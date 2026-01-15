Random bruises on your legs? Foot surgeon explains why some women bruise easily

Dr Dana Figura, a Los Angeles-based foot surgeon specialising in podiatric foot and ankle surgery , is breaking down why those random bruises that appear on your legs - often dismissed as simple clumsiness - may actually have an underlying explanation worth paying attention to. In an Instagram video shared on January 12, the foot surgeon explains that while the condition is harmless in most cases, easy bruising - especially when accompanied by other symptoms - may point to underlying nutritional deficiencies and should be evaluated by a medical professional.

Noticing random bruises on your arms or legs without any memory of bumping into something is a surprisingly common experience - especially for women. While these unexplained marks are often harmless and brushed off as clumsiness, there is a medical reason behind why they occur. In some cases, however, frequent or unusual bruising can signal underlying deficiencies that deserve attention.

Why do you get random bruises? According to Dr Figura, many people brush off unexplained bruises on their legs as clumsiness, but they can sometimes be linked to a common vascular bleeding disorder known as purpura simplex. The condition is typically harmless, yet it occurs more frequently in women than in men, making recurrent bruising easy to overlook or misinterpret.

She explains, “A lot of people who notice random bruises on their legs just assume they're clumsy, but it could actually be purpura simplex, which is a very common cause of easy bruising, especially in the arms or legs. And it affects women a lot more often than men.”

Why does this happen? Dr Figura points out that in some individuals, the tiny capillaries beneath the skin are more fragile and prone to breaking - even from minor bumps or everyday pressure. Factors such as hormonal fluctuations, skin structure and differences in collagen support influence how easily these blood vessels rupture, leading to frequent or unexplained bruising.

She explains, “So, what's actually happening? Well, the tiny blood vessels under the skin, the capillaries, are more fragile. Hormones, skin structure, and subtle collagen differences all play a role. The vessels themselves break more easily, even with minor bumps or pressure that you don't remember.”

However, the foot surgeon also cautions that easy bruising should not always be dismissed, as it can sometimes signal underlying concerns such as vitamin deficiencies or low iron levels that may require medical attention.

She highlights, “Easy bruising can point to other issues like vitamin deficiencies or anaemia. So, if bruising comes with fatigue or other bleeding symptoms like gums, nose, or heavy periods, make sure to talk to a doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.