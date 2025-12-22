Chinmayi defends Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team after they're blamed for her getting mobbed; says they must have bruises

A few days after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed at The Raja Saab event in Hyderabad, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation at a store launch in the same city. When fans blamed her team for not taking enough measures to protect her, her friend, singer Chinmayi Sripada, came to their defence. Chinmayi Sripada came to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team's defence after the actor was mobbed.

Samantha’s team blamed for her getting mobbed instead of fans

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a video of Samantha getting mobbed at the launch as she struggles to reach the safety of her car. Posting it, they wrote, “Reflects lack of civic sense, #actress and team must take better precautions.” Many seemed to agree, leaving comments like, “Too bad security should take care,” and “Lack of proper security arrangements are also a reason.” Some also suggested that it’s better if she has ‘tight security’, while others reasoned that the fans rushing towards her are the issue. One video shot by a paparazzo shows that Samantha and her team had to push through a crowd even as she took the stage.

Chinmayi defends Samantha’s team, says they must have been bruised

Chinmayi reshared the video on her X and defended Samantha’s team in the incident. She wrote, “The actress’ team including her team member, Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person. He must have been left with several bruises at the very least.” She also pointed out that, contrary to what some people seem to think, controlling the fans is not Samantha’s job. “Controlling a mob of humans who dont know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job,” wrote Chinmayi.

What happened at the event

On Sunday evening, December 21, Samantha attended the launch of a Sirimalle Sarees showroom in the Jubilee Hills Check Post area of Hyderabad. Videos from the event show the crowd spiralling out of control and swarming at her even as her security tries to hold them back. The actor could be seen rushing to her car, almost tripping over her saree, as the men around her screamed and tried to rush towards her for pictures.

This comes a few days after Nidhhi also faced a similar situation at Lulu Mall. A complaint was lodged against the mall and event organisers for holding it without police permission.