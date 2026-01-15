Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 harmful daily habits he avoids for overall health and wellbeing
Some daily habits like smoking and eating excessive processed foods might be silently harming your health. Dr London shares 4 such habits he actively avoids.
When it comes to protecting your heart, the most dangerous threats are often woven into everyday routines. Certain habits quietly strain not just the cardiovascular system but overall health, increasing disease risk over time - while cutting them out can be genuinely transformative.
Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared four habits he consciously avoids after decades of working as a cardiologist - insights shaped by years of firsthand exposure to what truly harms long-term cardiovascular health. In an Instagram video shared on January 14, the heart surgeon emphasises that these habits are actively harming your health and wellbeing and pose serious disease risks in the long run.
Smoking
Dr London avoids all forms of smoking - whether tobacco, vaping or marijuana - stating that it is among the single worst things one can do to the body, with harmful effects that extend across virtually every organ system. He explains, “We know that smoking cigarettes is one of the single worst things you can do for your entire body. It increases the risk of lung cancer, dramatically increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. But smoking anything, vaping or marijuana, is dangerous. Please don't smoke.”
Sedentary lifestyle
According to the heart surgeon, a sedentary lifestyle poses serious health risks, making regular physical activity essential not only for maintaining physical fitness but also for supporting long-term mental wellbeing. He emphasises, “Whether it's a structured exercise program with aerobic and strength training or a consistent 10 to 15 minute walk after meals. Daily movement is crucial for my physical and mental health.”
Processed and ultra-processed foods
Dr London emphasises a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, focusing on whole foods while minimising processed and ultra-processed items as much as possible to support overall health and longevity. He highlights, “Myself and my family try to prioritize a healthy whole foods nutritional plan, but life gets in the way. If we can hit our goals 80 percent of the time, it's a win. Be thoughtful about what you put in your mouth.”
Alcohol
Dr London notes that giving up alcohol has been absolutely transformative for him, emphasising that alcohol is toxic to virtually every cell in the body and eliminating it has had a profound impact on his overall health and wellbeing. He explains, “We know that alcohol is toxic to every cell in the body and it just didn't make sense to me to exercise regularly and have a thoughtful nutritional plan and then actively poison my body. It increases the risk of head and neck, GI, and even breast cancer. Alcohol is a personal choice. Just think about it.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
