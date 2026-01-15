Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 harmful daily habits he avoids for overall health and wellbeing

When it comes to protecting your heart, the most dangerous threats are often woven into everyday routines. Certain habits quietly strain not just the cardiovascular system but overall health, increasing disease risk over time - while cutting them out can be genuinely transformative. Smoking is the single worst thing you can do to your body, according to Dr London. (Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared four habits he consciously avoids after decades of working as a cardiologist - insights shaped by years of firsthand exposure to what truly harms long-term cardiovascular health. In an Instagram video shared on January 14, the heart surgeon emphasises that these habits are actively harming your health and wellbeing and pose serious disease risks in the long run.