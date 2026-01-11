23-year-old woman ‘addicted’ to exercise stops menstruating, doctors say she has hormones of a 50-year-old

A 23-year-old woman in eastern China has sparked widespread discussion on social media after revealing that intense exercise left her with hormone levels similar to those of a 50-year-old and caused her to stop menstruating. According to the doctor, the woman was suffering from Exercise Associated Amenorrhea. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman, who lives in Zhejiang province, said she became “addicted” to working out in recent months. She exercised 6 times a week, with each session lasting around 70 minutes. Over time, she noticed worrying changes in her health. Her menstrual flow gradually reduced and eventually lasted only 2 hours before stopping altogether.

Hospital check-ups later revealed that her female hormone levels were about that of a 50-year-old. Doctors also told her she showed “obvious symptoms of kidney deficiency” and advised her to suspend workouts. She was prescribed large amounts of traditional Chinese medicine to help regulate her body.

The woman shared that she previously weighed around 65 kg due to binge eating, though her current weight and height were not disclosed. She said her menstruation had remained regular even after a month-long break from exercise following a previous illness and hospitalisation. “Now I work out a lot, causing endocrine disorders. I also had insomnia recently. This result is like killing the goose that lays the golden egg,” she said.

(Also Read: Chinese man selling sweet potatoes for wife’s cancer care gets 50 tonne gift from mystery donor)

What did doctors say? Explaining her condition, senior gynaecologist Fan Yibing from Zhejiang Zhongshan Hospital said the woman was suffering from Exercise Associated Amenorrhea. The condition occurs when energy intake is insufficient while energy consumption is too high.

“When the body feels the energy crisis, it will switch off the reproductive function temporarily to ensure survival,” Fan explained. “The brain gonadotrophin’s secretion dwindles, leading to the lower level of female hormone and suspension of ovulation. Therefore, menstruation is postponed or ceased,” the doctor explained. She added that the condition is reversible if workout intensity is reduced and energy balance is restored.

Fan also noted that women generally need a body fat percentage of at least 17% to maintain normal menstruation, while excessively high body fat, such as over 32%, can also disrupt hormones.

Another expert, Liu Haiyuan from Beijing Union Medical College Hospital, warned that losing more than 15 kg in a short time could trigger amenorrhoea. “In this woman’s case, I suggest she stop the intense training for 2 to 3 months. After that, she can exercise 3 to 4 times a week by doing some slow and relaxing movements like yoga,” Liu said.

(Also Read: Life inside China’s fat prisons, where inmates work out for 12 hours a day, follow strict diet, can't leave)