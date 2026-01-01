Life inside China’s fat prisons, where inmates work out for 12 hours a day, follow strict diet, can't leave

In China, plus-sized people are paying good money to enroll in “fat prisons” — camps where they spend a grueling month exercising and following a strict diet to lose weight rapidly. Inmates at these fat prisons work out 12 hours a day under strict supervision and are forbidden from leaving the premises. Inside China's fat prison, where inmates work out 12 hours a day.(Instagram/@eggeats)

These camps have invited public scrutiny for promoting potentially dangerous rapid weight loss. Despite the potential downsides associated with sudden and unsustainable weight loss, they continue to attract hundreds of hopefuls who want to shed kilos.

Australian influencer at fat prison

One Australian influencer, who goes by ‘eggeats’ on Instagram, has been documenting her time at one such fat prison in China. Her videos have been going viral online, providing a glimpse of the punishing schedule that inmates are expected to follow.

The 28-year-old says she left her ‘high-paying’ job in Australia and moved to China because she felt stagnant and stuck in a loop. Over the course of two weeks at the camp, she managed to lose 4 kgs.

Life inside a fat prison in China

The Australian woman explained that her day begins at 7.30am, when the alarms go off. At 8am, all the inmates are weighed. Between 9.20 to 10.30am, they have a rigorous aerobics class.

This is followed by the first meal of the day at 11.15am. The breakfast typically consists of four eggs, half a tomato, a slice of bread, and some cucumber.

After breakfast, the inmates go from cardio to weight-lifting. They have a weights class between 2.50pm to 4pm, followed by lunch. Then come nearly two hours of high-intensity training and spin classes.

At the end of the day, all the inmates have dinner and are weighed again before heading off to bed.

A high price for weight loss?

People who enroll in the weight loss program have to pay around $1,000. This includes the classes, all their meals, and accommodation – which is one bed in a five-bed dormitory.

However, the participants are not allowed to leave mid-way — except for a “valid” reason.

The woman explained that the camp is surrounded by high perimeter fences and the gates are locked to prevent people from escaping. Camp officials also check luggage to ensure that people are not sneaking in high-calorie snacks.