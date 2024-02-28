Red flags in relationship: Recognising C-PTSD and narcissistic abuse

C-PTSD or Complex-PTSD is a mental condition where a person experiences all the symptoms of PTSD along with additional symptoms. Narcissistic abuse for people with C-PTSD may be very harmful for their emotional and mental health. Narcissism is a condition where a person believes that they are superior to others and lack empathy. "Narcissism often masks itself as charm or confidence, but beneath can lie manipulation, lack of empathy, and emotional exploitation. For someone with C-PTSD, these traits can initially resonate with familiar patterns, making it difficult to identify and address," wrote Therapist Linda Meredith. When we are in a relationship with narcissistic abuse, it can have a toll on our emotional health. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: What narcissistic abuse fog feels like: Therapist explains

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Signs of narcissistic abuse in C-PTSD:

Feeling overwhelmed: We may feel constantly overwhelmed, mentally and physically. We may feel a sense of vigilance and the feeling of walking on eggshells all the time.

Identity: We may feel disconnected from ourselves. The sense of identity may disappear, and we may feel distanced from ourselves.

Isolation: Narcissistsic abuse can show up as an attempt to slowly disconnect us from others. Hence, the sense of isolation is common.

Self-esteem: We may constantly believe that we are not worthy – this can impact our sense of self-esteem and make us believe that something is wrong with us.

Decisions: Life can start to feel very difficult and making choices – even the simplest ones – can feel very complicated.

Mental health: Persistent emotional states in the form of depression, stress and anxiety are common for people experiencing narcissistic abuse in their relationships.

Functionality: Functionality in daily lives can seem difficult. Activities that seemed easy earlier may feel very difficult to complete.

Wellbeing: When our overall wellbeing is compromised, it can show up as physical symptoms such as headaches or stress-related ailments.

Emotional toll: When we are in a relationship with narcissistic abuse, it can have a toll on our emotional health. This can leave us feeling broken and diminished and break our sense of self-worth and self-confidence.