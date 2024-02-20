Veteran actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest. He was 59. The actor who worked for many decades in the entertainment industry featuring in popular movies and TV shows, had been hospitalised for pancreatic illness and was back home a few days back. As per The National Institute on Aging (NIA), risk of heart attack increases with age. Men are more prone to heart attacks compared to women, however post menopause in women this risk is the same for both genders. With ageing, several physical changes in heart and cardiovascular system are observed including a buildup of fatty deposits, diabetes, high blood pressure etc. (Also read | TV actor Rituraj Singh dies of cardiac arrest, confirms Amit Behl) Rituraj Singh death causes: Pancreatic disease to inactive lifestyle; experts on possible causes of cardiac arrest in people over 50(Freepik)

What is cardiac arrest?

"Cardiac arrest is a sudden, unexpected loss of heart function. It occurs when the heart's electrical system malfunctions and the heart stops beating effectively. This can lead to death if it is not treated immediately," says Dr. Srinivasa Prasad B V, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru.

The most common cause of cardiac arrest is coronary artery disease (CAD) which is a narrowing of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. "Cardiac arrest can occur due to an acute heart attack or dangerous arrhythmia triggered by blockages in the vessels supplying the heart muscle. The buildup of plaque causing these blockages is usually due to risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, or the presence of a strong family history of heart disease," says Dr Vivek Chaturvedi, HoD, Dept of Adult Cardiology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Can pancreatic disease increase risk of cardiac arrest?

Rituraj Singh had been struggling with pancreatic issues and this could have raised risk of cardiac arrest, as per experts.

"Pancreas problems can increase the risk of mortality and heart attack by more than two times as compared to general population. Pancreatic diseases like pancreatitis can cause systemic inflammation and metabolic imbalances, maximising the risk of cardiovascular complications. Chronic pancreatitis raises the likelihood of atherosclerosis, making people prone to heart disease and potentially cardiac arrest. Moreover, pancreatic cancer's metastatic spread may attack surrounding tissues, including the heart, causing arrhythmias or myocardial dysfunction. Additionally, certain medications used to treat pancreatic disease may affect cardiac function, heightening the risk," says Dr Gajinder Kumar Goyal, Director-Cardiology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad.

“Pancreatic diseases do not directly lead to cardiac arrest. Pancreatic problems are often associated with digestive issues, but their impact can extend beyond the digestive system, potentially leading to severe complications such as cardiac arrest. While the direct link between pancreatic problems and cardiac arrest might not be immediately apparent, several underlying factors can contribute to this serious medical event. Pancreatic issues, such as pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) or pancreatic cancer, can trigger a cascade of physiological responses in the body. One such response is the release of inflammatory mediators and enzymes into the bloodstream, which can lead to systemic inflammation and affect the cardiovascular system,” says Dr Ajay Kaul, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

“Moreover, pancreatic disorders can disrupt the balance of electrolytes in the body, such as potassium and calcium, which are crucial for maintaining normal heart function. Electrolyte imbalances, particularly potassium abnormalities, can predispose individuals to cardiac arrhythmias, including ventricular fibrillation, a life-threatening rhythm disturbance that can result in cardiac arrest,” adds Dr Kaul.

Furthermore, pancreatic problems may indirectly impact cardiac health by causing complications such as sepsis or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). These conditions can place immense stress on the heart and lead to cardiovascular collapse, ultimately culminating in cardiac arrest.

Dr Sameer Gupta, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Group Director - Cardiac Cath Lab, Director Metro Group of Hospitals Noida, in an interview with HT Digital shares possible causes of cardiac deaths at the age of 50-60.

POSSIBLE CAUSES OF CARDIAC ARREST IN PEOPLE OVER 50

1. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: This causes the heart muscle to grow abnormally thick, which makes it more difficult for the heart to pump blood. This may raise the chance of sudden cardiac death, especially when engaging in vigorous exercise.

2. Heart valve disease: Heart valve dysfunction refers to abnormalities in one or more of the heart's valves. This raises the possibility of sudden cardiac death by causing arrhythmias or heart failure.

3. Risk variables: A number of variables can raise the chance of cardiac events and sudden cardiac death, including smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and family history of heart disease.

4. Coronary artery disease: A buildup of plaque causes the arteries supplying blood to the heart to constrict or become clogged. Heart attacks and unexpected cardiac death may result from this.

5. Arrhythmias: They are irregular heartbeats that can result in the heart beating too quickly (tachycardia), too slowly (bradycardia), or not at all. Sudden death and cardiac arrest can result from severe arrhythmias.

6. Congenital issues: Certain people may be born with congenital cardiac abnormalities, which raises their chance of experiencing cardiac events in the future.

In order to monitor their heart health and lower their risk of cardiac events, people in this age group must lead a healthy lifestyle, take care of any pre-existing medical disorders, and get regular checkups from the doctor.