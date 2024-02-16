Canada: Indian student dies of cardiac arrest, family seeks S Jaishankar's help

A 25-year-old Indian student from Hyderabad died of cardiac arrest in Canada on Friday. The student has been identified as Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, Telangana-based political party Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjad Ullah Khan said. Indian student dies of cardiac arrest in Canada(ANI)

According to Amjad Ullah Khan, Shaik Muzammil Ahmed's family has written to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and sought his help to bring his mortal remains back to India.

“On hearing this news his parents and the entire family is in a state of shock and has request you to kindly ask @HCI_Ottawa & @TorontoCGI to send his mortal remains back to Hyderabad as soon as possible,” the letter written by Ahmed's uncle read.

The MBT leader said the 25-year-old boy, who was pursuing his Master's in IT from Conestoga College in Ontario, was suffering from a fever since last week. However, on Friday, Ahmed's family received a call from one of his friends informing them of his death due to cardiac arrest.

Tagging Jaishankar, the MBT leader wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “One Shaik Muzammil Ahmed-25 years from Hyderabad, Telangana State pursuing Masters in IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus in Kitchener City in Ontario, Canada since Dec 2022 was suffering from fever since last one week, but his family received a call from his friend that he died due to cardiac arrest today.”

Last week, the MBT leader had also highlighted another incident where an Indian student, identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, was brutally attacked in Chicago.