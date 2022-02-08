Rujuta Diwekar suggests 3 exercises to repair damage done by sedentary lifestyle

As work from home is becoming a new normal in the post-pandemic world, our body may be suffering in ways we have not yet deciphered completely. Sitting all the time in an incorrect posture is taking a heavy toll on our muscular health. While we all know that incorporating some exercises are important to preserve our health in long term, but finding enough time from the daily schedule could be a challenge for many.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you too have been ignoring your fitness regime in the middle of all the chaos and confusion of pandemic life, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's 12-week fitness programme aims to provide easy solutions to your fitness woes. Diwekar has been suggesting easy stretches and exercises that can be attempted even by a lay person.

Diwekar says there is a lot of damage that the sedentary lifestyle is causing to our body and our head and neck are bearing the brunt as we are constantly glued to our screens attending meetings or online classes. The fitness expert says that our chest remains collapsed while we sit in the incorrect posture which also limits oxygen circulation to brain because of which we end up feeling dull and depressive. "Our back, our stomach, thighs, knees, feet bear the brunt of our wrong posture," adds Diwekar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Rujuta Diwekar's 3-minute workout for rest and recovery is a must for everyone

The latest set of exercises centre around repairing damage done by sedentary lifestyle. These are super-easy workouts that you can perform from the comfort of your chair.

EXERCISE 1

For this exercise, the fitness expert advises you to use a chair with an arm and back rest. Sit at the front part of the chair and do not rest your back on the backrest. Your chest should be lifted up, your shoulders should go back and shoulder blades should move towards hips.

Now keep you palms at the side of the chair. Look straight, bend your knees and lift your legs up, then bring them down. Do it up to 5 counts. This easy looking exercise provides a good workout to your lower body

EXERCISE 2

Since our legs are constantly touching the ground, they have to work extra hard to throw the deoxygenated blood back up to the circulatory system.

For this exercise, put your hands in the arm rest, lift up your chest, bring your elbows together and simply lift both legs up and hold for the count of five. Now bend your legs and bring them down. Repeat if you are comfortable.

EXERCISE 3

Come towards the front of the chair, lift your chest up. Take your hands back one at a time and hold the back rest. Simply stay. Straighten your elbows, roll your shoulders back, squeeze your shoulder blades together. This will help strengthen your shoulders and get rid of extra flab on arms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON