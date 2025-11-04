Russian cardiologist reveals 6 things that actually harm your heart: ‘Breathing in exhaust, not seeing dentist in years’

Cardiovascular health is one of the most important signs of overall wellbeing. People generally associate deteriorating heart health with hypertension, high blood pressure, bad food choices, and lack of movement. While these are all important, there are other overall wellbeing factors that affect your heart. Cardiovascular health isn’t just about exercise and salads. It’s sleep, stress, air, access, and even your gut. (Freepik)

Also Read | Fortis Bengaluru nutritionist shares best Indian breakfasts for gut health: Are idli, dosa, poha actually healthy?

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a Russian cardiologist who specialises in heart failure, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and mechanical circulatory support, in an Instagram post shared on November 4, explained how there are other important factors behind heart failure, and more people should know about them.

6 factors that actually affect your heart

Sharing the post, Dr Yaranov stated, “After treating thousands of patients with heart failure, these are the things I wish more people knew before it was too late.” He pointed out that cardiovascular health isn’t just about exercise and salads. “It’s sleep, stress, air, access, and even your gut. Fix the foundation. Not just the numbers,” the cardiologist warned.

Here are the 6 factors, which, according to Dr Yaranov, actually affect your heart, and nobody’s talking about it:

1. Sleeping only 6 hours a night

Are you sleeping 6 hours a night and calling it ‘the grind’? According to the cardiologist, chronic sleep loss raises the risk of heart failure, stroke, and sudden death.

2. Air pollution

Are you breathing in exhaust every day on your commute? Air pollution, as per the cardiologist, can literally harden your arteries, which in turn can lead to heart failure.

3. Stress

If you are consistently stressed and just ‘pushing through’ every day, it may be a warning sign for your overall health. How? Dr Yaranov explains that stress causes a cortisol overload, which leads to high blood pressure and inflammation.

Don't ignore these 6 factors. (Made using ChatGPT)

4. Avoiding dental check-ups

If you have been ignoring problems with your oral hygiene or you haven’t seen a dentist in years, it could be a warning for your heart. The cardiologist states that gum disease equals more inflammation, which can lead to a higher risk of heart attack.

5. Lack of nutritional food

Trying to eat healthy, but live in a food desert? Dr Yaranov stated that a lack of access can lead to worse cardiac outcomes, regardless of one's willpower.

6. Ignoring your gut health

Ignoring problems related to your gut or just not taking care of your gut health could lead to bigger problems. The cardiologist states, “Your microbiome helps regulate blood pressure and cholesterol. Feed it right.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.