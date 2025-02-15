Old video of Saif Ali Khan doing Surya Namaskar will motivate you to work out and connect with sun's energy. Watch

Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga, including Surya Namaskar, to maintain her physical and mental well-being. The actor has often spoken about the benefits of yoga and has shared her Surya Namaskar routine with fans. But did you know that Kareena Kapoor's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also incorporates Surya Namaskar into his routine to improve flexibility and overall fitness? Also read | Alia Bhatt aces Surya Namaskara with sis Shaheen Bhatt, leaves fans in awe Have you seen Saif Ali Khan performing Surya Namaskar in a throwback video? Watch it here. (Instagram/ Saif Ali Khan Pataudi World)

Watch Saif Ali Khan's Surya Namaskar video

A fan page recently shared Saif Ali Khan's throwback video and wrote on Instagram, “Throwback to SAK (Saif Ali Khan) doing Surya Namaskar – a true reminder that a man who knows his basics can fight all battles in life. Stay consistent, stay strong. Practice makes all the difference!”

In the undated video, Saif shows proper alignment and technique while performing Surya Namaskar in a garden, likely during a holiday. As he showed various physical postures of Surya Namaskar, the actor inhaled and exhaled through each step. Take a look:

12 physical postures of Surya Namaskar

The 12 postures of Surya Namaskar are Pranamasana, Hastauttanasana, Hastapadasna, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskar, Bhujangasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Ashwa Sanchalasana, Hastapadasana, Hastauttanasana, and Tadasana.

In a 2023 Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar highlighted common mistakes people make while doing Surya Namaskar, which can cause health issues and negate its health benefits. She shared the details:

1. Shoulders drop towards the ears

When we bend forward to touch our palms down instead of moving our shoulders away from our ears, we tend to bring them down towards our ears. So, if you want to extend your knees, make your hips the tallest part of your body. Place your palms down, lift your shoulders, and move them away from your ears and not towards them.

2. Hips are not aligned

The second mistake is that when you go into a plank, instead of squeezing the hips and pushing the thigh down, we tend to lower our thigh or allow our hips to fly out. So squeeze your hips and keep them and thighs together in one straight line.

3. We collapse on our front body

When we go down on a downward dog, instead of making our hips the tallest part of our body and pushing ourselves back, we tend to collapse on our front body. Lift yourself from your front body. Remember again to keep shoulders away from ears.

Rujuta also recommended starting Surya Namaskar from the top of your mat, removing all the jewellery while doing the asana and having at least three rounds daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.