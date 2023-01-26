Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with fitness video, proves, ‘It ain’t over till...’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. Slated to release on February 17, Shaakuntalam is a musical historical film also starring Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles. Samantha is busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Amidst her promotional duties, Samantha shared a short video from her gym diaries and gave us all kinds of fitness inspo we need to start hitting the gym during the midweek. Samantha is a fitness enthusiast and is often spotted in her gym. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga, and hardly ever misses a day from her fitness routine.

What is myositis, the autoimmune disease Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffers from

Samantha, on Thursday, shared a short video and gave her Instagram fans a sneak peek of the kind of dedication and hard work that the actor puts into her fitness routine. In the video, Samantha can be seen kickstarting her day with an intense routine of pullups. With the help of a gym rod positioned above her head, the actor can be seen jumping and catching the rod, and using it as a prop to ace pullups like a pro. Dressed in a pink and maroon tie and dye sports bra, a pair of matching gym tights and a cropped grey sweatshirt, Samantha can be seen engrossed in her routine. With the video, Samantha also shared her fitness mantra which will give you the perfect fitness boost - “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Thank you for the inspiration, Gravity. You’ve gotten me through some tough days.” She further added that she is on an autoimmune diet - “Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet. Yes, there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat. It’s how you think.”

Samantha’s workout routine comes with multiple health benefits. Pullups help in strengthening the arm, shoulder and the back muscles. It also helps in improving overall strength and fitness level of the body. Improving grip strength and boosting both physical and mental health are some of the benefits of performing pullups on a regular basis as well.

