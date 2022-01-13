Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness routine is too good to be true

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is fitness goals for us. The actor starts each day with a fresh take on fitness and snippets of the same make their way on our Instagram feed through pictures and videos. Samantha is a fitness enthusiast and she never fails to motivate us with fitness inspirations aimed to make us take our workouts seriously. Be it high intensity workouts or yoga, Samantha can ace them all and make them look easier as well.

On Thursday, Samantha shared a fresh snippet from her gym diaries and we are smitten. The actor aced yet another fitness routine to perfection. Samantha's workout diaries always make fitness lovers scurry to take notes on how to slay fitness routines so flawlessly, and today was no different. Samantha shared a short video of herself on her Instagram stories where she can be seen engrossed in her workout routine under the guidance of her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh.

In the video, Samantha can be seen sitting on a small seat of sorts with her knees folded. Then she can be seen balancing her body and pushing it backwards to a point before coming back up. This fitness routine is extremely balanced and measured as there is a high chance of losing the balance and falling. However, Samantha in the video can be seen repeating the same process multiple times and working on her thigh and core muscles. She shared her goofy state of mind in the text with the Instagram video - "I look possessed," and tagged her fitness trainer.

Instagram story of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

High intensity workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra calories faster and burning the fat. They also help in gaining muscles and controlling heart rate, blood pressure and blood sugar. High intensity workouts also help in improving oxygen consumption of the body.