Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala is now a 'licensed psychotherapist in New York specialising in anxiety, substance abuse'

In an era where the conversation around mental health is finally shedding its 'taboo' label, Trishala Dutt, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, has stepped into the spotlight with a powerful professional milestone. On May 21, 2026, she took to Instagram to officially announce her status as a 'licensed marriage and family therapist (LMFT) and psychotherapist' based in New York. Also read | From emotional numbness to sudden burnouts: What happens when people suppress emotions for years?

‘Grounded in culturally sensitive psychotherapy’

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is forging a career path as a licensed therapist, focusing on mental health challenges among south Asians in New York. (Instagram/ trishaladutt)

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While many star kids gravitate toward the silver screen, Trishala Dutt has carved a distinct path, focusing on the complexities of the human psyche and the systemic pressures that shape it. Trishala’s announcement isn't just a career update; it is a manifesto for a more nuanced approach to therapy. Her practice focuses on several critical areas: from anxiety, depression and OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) to substance abuse and relational health.

She wrote in her caption, "I am a licensed psychotherapist specialising in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, OCD, and relationship/marital/family issues. I help clients break unhealthy emotional and relational cycles, strengthen self-understanding, and help move them beyond survival mode."

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{{^usCountry}} Trishala shared that her dedicated focus is on south Asian communities, addressing the unspoken generational pressures and survival mode often ingrained in these cultures. "My work is grounded in culturally sensitive psychotherapy, with a particular focus on the often unspoken emotional, familial, and generational pressures experienced within South Asian communities and the lasting impact they can have on our identity, relationships, and mental health," Trishala shared in her Instagram post. Also read | Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala pens cryptic note about parent caring only about ‘family image’ over mental health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trishala shared that her dedicated focus is on south Asian communities, addressing the unspoken generational pressures and survival mode often ingrained in these cultures. "My work is grounded in culturally sensitive psychotherapy, with a particular focus on the often unspoken emotional, familial, and generational pressures experienced within South Asian communities and the lasting impact they can have on our identity, relationships, and mental health," Trishala shared in her Instagram post. Also read | Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala pens cryptic note about parent caring only about ‘family image’ over mental health {{/usCountry}}

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Trishala Dutt is now a licensed psychotherapist specialising in anxiety, substance abuse and south Asian cultural trauma. (Instagram/ Trishala Dutt)

{{^usCountry}} The Dutt legacy and beyond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dutt legacy and beyond {{/usCountry}}

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Trishala’s career choice carries significant weight for several reasons. As mental health remains a sensitive topic in south Asian households, having a high-profile figure advocate for 'culturally sensitive' therapy can help normalise seeking professional help for identity and familial trauma.

Given her own family's highly public history with substance abuse — most notably her father Sanjay Dutt’s well-documented recovery journey — Trishala’s specialisation in this field brings a unique, empathetic depth to her clinical work.

Trishala isn't stopping at clinical therapy. In her post, she expressed a growing interest in investigative psychology and criminal behaviour, aiming to explore how interpersonal trauma and coercive dynamics contribute to violence and behavioural patterns.

She wrote, “In addition to clinical psychotherapy, I hold a developing interest in investigative psychology, trauma, and criminal behaviour, exploring the psychological patterns, trauma histories, behavioural dynamics, and environmental influences that contribute to criminal behaviour and violence. I am particularly passionate about exploring the psychological impact of bullying, emotional abuse, interpersonal trauma, and coercive relational dynamics, with a growing interest in how these experiences can shape identity, behaviour, resilience, and long-term psychological functioning.”

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By pivoting away from the glamour of Bollywood to the rigorous world of clinical psychology, Trishala is positioning herself as a voice for those navigating the 'unspoken' traumas of the modern world. Her journey serves as a reminder that the most impactful legacies are often those that help others heal. Also read | Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala says she wanted to enter Bollywood, but not to be an actor

The post was met with an outpouring of support, including a touching note from her aunt, Priya Dutt, who commented, "Proud of you, my darling. May you get great success in this field. It's much needed today."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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