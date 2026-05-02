Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala says she wanted to enter Bollywood, but not to be an actor

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt, has always been candid about her thoughts. In a recent interview, she reflected on a phase when she considered following in her father’s footsteps and entering Bollywood. However, she clarified that the decision wasn’t driven by a passion for acting, but rather by a deeply personal desire to be closer to her father. Know the real reason why Trishala Dutt wanted to join Bollywood, and why she eventually did not.

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She was born in 1988 to Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma. Tragically, her mother passed away from a brain tumour in 1996, when Trishala was still very young. Following this loss, she was raised by her maternal grandparents in the United States.

Largely staying away from the public eye, she consciously distanced herself from the glamour of Bollywood. Over the years, she has built a life and career on her own terms, establishing herself as a successful psychiatrist in the US with a focus on education and mental health advocacy.