Sanya Malhotra's 'ghar waapsi’ at the gym involves an intense fitness routine

Sanya Malhotra is back with a bang. The actor spent the last month working out at home. After spending Diwali in style, and after basking in the festivities, it is time for the actor to get back to the gym and engage in the intense workout routines that she loves being a part of. Sanya is a fitness enthusiast and loves her time in the gym. From high intensity workout routines to taking a break and performing a slow and calm yoga routine, to sometimes merging the both, Sanya's fitness diaries keep setting the bar higher for us. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her workout routine and the glimpses from her gym often make their way on Instagram and motivate her fans. A day back, Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey shared a short video of the actor being back at the gym for her workout diaries and the video is motivating us to hit the gym as soon as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: With mobility training, Sanya Malhotra shows us how it's done

Sanya, for the weekend, chose to treat herself to a super intense routine with her fitness trainer by her side. In the video, Sanya and Tridev can be seen performing a routine together which involves jump squats, squats with single leg, and pushups, all compiled together into a routine. Tridev can also be seen performing the routine with Sanya. With the video, Tridev shared his excitement on having Sanya back at the gym - "Ghar waapsi for Sanya Malhotra. After working out at home for almost a month, she is back with a bang at the gym." Sanya dropped by to comment with a red heart emoticon. Sanya's colleague from the film industry and gym partner Shweta Tripathi also shared her appreciation for Sanya's fitness routine with multiple clap emoticons. Take a look at the fitness video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The routine performed by Sanya comes with multiple health benefits. Pushups help in improving upper body strength and core stability, while squats help in strengthening the tendons, bones, and ligaments around the leg muscles. Single leg squats, on the other hand, help in focusing on building mobility, balance and muscle coordination of the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}