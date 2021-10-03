Sanya Malhotra’s yoga routine is motivating us to hit the gym

Sanya Malhotra never takes a day off from her workout routines, and her Instagram profile stands witness to it all. When not playing characters for the big screen, Sanya is usually spotted either in the gym doing intense workouts, or in her favourite corner engrossed in a yoga position. The actor takes her exercise routine very seriously and also shares snippets on her social media profiles to motivate her fans to do the same.

On Sunday, Sanya shared another snippet of herself in a yoga position and it is making us look too bad. The photo collage, on her Instagram stories, features herself in two different yoga asanas. In one of the pictures, Sanya can be seen doing the head-to-toe position. She balanced her palms on two bricks on the yoga mat and stretched her body backwards to touch her feet, which are joined together. The actor is aptly dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of shorts for the workout routine.

In another picture, Sanya can be seen balancing her entire body on just her palms, while one of her legs is stretched backwards, and another leg is stretched sideways to touch the mirror in front of her. “Yoga,” she wrote in her stories. The actor also tagged her yoga coach Gunjan Kamra in the picture.

Take a look:

Sanya Malhotra's Instagram story. (Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)

Yoga asanas performed by Sanya have multiple health benefits. The head-to-toe asana increase flexibility of the spine and stretches the body. It also increases balance and concentration of the body. These yoga asanas help in muscle strength and coordination as well.

Sanya’s Instagram profile is replete with sneak peeks of herself doing intense workout routines. A few days back, Sanya shared an Instagram reel on her profile where she was seen doing an elbow stand, all the while doing various positions with her legs, up in the air. “Aaj main upar asman neeche (Today I’m above and the sky is below).” She wrote in the caption.

Sanya’s snippets from her workout diaries are inspiring us to take up exercise and yoga seriously.

