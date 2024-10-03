Sanya Malhotra tries this ‘insane’ balancing trick at the gym in new fitness video. Can you do it?

Sanya Malhotra is a fitness freak. The actor keeps herself healthy by trying different forms of exercise like weight lifting, cardio, dance, and more. She even documents her journey on Instagram. Sanya's latest gym video shows her trying an insane balancing trick. Check it out. Sanya Malhotra practises a balancing exercise.

Sanya Malhotra's balancing trick at the gym

The video shows Sanya standing on a balancing disc as the actor's trainer spots her from behind. The Kathal actor stands on one leg and balances her body. Then, she stretches the other leg to the side, almost parallel to the ground, and stretches her arms out. Once she achieves the position, her trainer puts a yoga brick on her feet to test the actor's balancing strength. Once she nails the position, Sanya returns to her normal stance and celebrates.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Sanya's balancing trick, and the comments section was flooded with praise. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Strong stronger strongest." A user commented, “Aap best example ho balance, strength, core strength & mobility ka.” Celebrity stylist Amandeep Kaur wrote, “Woah brilliant.” A fan commented, “Insane.”

Benefits of balance training

Balance training creates body awareness and boosts mobility, reaction time and fall prevention, coordination, and strength. It also increases muscular strength and joint support. One can include balance training in their routine using various exercises, including yoga and tai chi, and practising balancing tasks in day-to-day activities (standing on one leg while brushing teeth or doing toe stands while standing in a queue).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.