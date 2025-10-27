Satish Shah underwent kidney transplant few months ago: What are pros and cons of kidney transplant, is dialysis safer?

Veteran actor Satish Shah died on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74 due to kidney-related complications. In an October 26 interview with News18.com, his friend, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, revealed that Satish underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year as he ‘wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu’, his wife, who is battling Alzheimer's disease. Sachin added that Satish was on dialysis. Also read | 'Look I'm so healthy': Satish Shah spoke to onscreen wife Ratna Pathak hours before death, boasted about fitness earlier Satish Shah was best known for his comic roles in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and series like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. (File Photo)

Kidney transplant vs dialysis

In a March 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sujeeth Reddy, senior consultant nephrologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, discussed the pros and cons of kidney transplants and compared them to dialysis.

“Dialysis is a procedure that removes waste, excess fluid, and toxins from the blood when the kidneys can no longer do so,” said the nephrologist. He also explained the two types of dialysis: hemodialysis (HD), in which blood is filtered through a machine outside the body, and peritoneal dialysis (PD), in which the abdominal lining acts as a filter, with fluid exchanges done manually or via a machine.

“A kidney transplant involves replacing a failed kidney with a healthy one from a living or deceased donor. It offers the best long-term outcome for most ESRD patients,” Dr Reddy added.

What are the pros and cons of kidney transplant

According to him, the advantages of kidney transplantation are:

⦿ Better quality of life: No need for frequent dialysis sessions.

⦿ Longer survival: Transplant patients typically live longer than those on dialysis.

⦿ Fewer dietary restrictions compared to dialysis.

⦿ More energy and fewer complications related to kidney failure.

As per Dr Reddy, the disadvantages of kidney transplantation include:

⦿ Not everyone is eligible: Requires good overall health and compatibility with the donor.

⦿ Lifelong immunosuppressive medications: These prevent rejection but can increase the risk of infections and other side effects.

⦿ Limited availability of organs: Many patients remain on the waiting list for years.

⦿ Surgical risks: Includes infection, bleeding, and potential rejection of the new kidney.

Your doctor can help determine if a transplant is right for you, considering your medical history and overall health. (Made using Grok AI)

Dialysis vs kidney transplant: Which is better?

Dialysis is generally considered safer in the short term, as it doesn't involve major surgery. However, a kidney transplant is often the better long-term option for eligible patients, offering improved quality of life and longer survival.

“For eligible patients, kidney transplantation is generally the best option because it offers a better quality of life and longer survival. However, dialysis is a necessary and effective alternative for those who are not candidates for transplantation,” Dr Sujeeth Reddy said. “The choice depends on medical suitability, availability of a donor, and patient preferences. Consulting a nephrologist can help determine the best approach for each individual,” Dr Reddy, further explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.