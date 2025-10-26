'Look I'm so healthy': Satish Shah spoke to onscreen wife Ratna Pathak hours before death, boasted about fitness earlier

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25 at the age of 74 due to kidney failure, leaving the film and television fraternity in deep shock. Now, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia has revealed that the actor had spoken to his co-star Ratna Pathak Shah just two hours before his demise. Satish Shah worked with Ratna Pathak Shah on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Satish Shah spoke to Ratna on Saturday

In an interview with PTI, JD Majethia shared that Satish Shah spoke to a few of his close friends just before his death. JD said, “I couldn't believe it because he had a chat with Aatish Kapadia at 11:00 am. He had a chat with Ratna ji at 12:57. And after two hours, we got to know he is no more.”

JD added, “Parso (Day before yesterday), we were supposed to meet. I was right below his house, but he said he was too tired to meet. I'm about to retire. I told him, my family also wanted to meet you. Bohot pyaar karte the betiyon se (He loved my daughters), very close to my wife. Sabse baat kari unne phone pe. (He talked to everyone over call.) He said, 'look how I'm sounding, I'm so healthy.' He told me, 'Aav ne pachi madiye, that 'pachi' will never come now. (He told me, come later but that later will never come now).”

Satish Shah's death

In an interview with ANI, Satish Shah's manager, Ramesh Kadatala, revealed that the actor collapsed while having his meal around 2 pm or 2:45 pm. He added that it took half an hour to get an ambulance to take Satish to the hospital.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Satish Shah cemented his place as one of India’s most beloved comic actors, charming audiences across films and television alike. He is known for featuring in projects such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal, Main Hoon Na, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1, among many others. He was cremated in Mumbai on Sunday.