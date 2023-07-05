Boundaries are important for our own wellbeing – be it mental or emotional. When we are brought up in dysfunctional families, we are not taught to have boundaries. Sometimes the boundaries are also violated. We fear chaos and conflicts of the house so much that we let our guard down and we start to mirror the behaviors of others to let peace prevail in the house. In dysfunctional families, fear and the sense of disturbance is very rampant and hence, it affects the children of the house a lot more. However, as we grow up, we learn that we need to have healthy boundaries to protect our own peace. "Boundaries are the key to creating a healthy digital environment," wrote Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab as she explained the importance of having boundaries. She also explained how to have self boundaries on social media.

Self boundaries on social media looks like...(Unsplash)

Here are a few ways to maintain boundaries on social media, as pointed out by the Therapist:

Unfollowing people: When we feel that the updates of certain people no longer give us comfort, and is the reason for disturbance, we should normalise unfollowing them to keep our mental health safe.

Blocking the ex: Toxic relationships or the relationships that ended on a bad note can be devastating for us. Watching the ex move on in life or coming across their updates frequently can also shake our stability. We should learn to block them for the time being till we are ready to face them again.

Being honest: When we want to be included socially and the limits to which we want to be included, we should explain that to our friends.

Address jealousy: Some people on social media can trigger jealousy for us. Be it any reason, we should try to address jealousy instead of being passive-aggressive or mean towards them.

Muting loved ones: When we see our loved ones and their updates and we are not finding joy in watching them, we can mute them, if we are not ready to block or unfollow them.

