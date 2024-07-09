In the complex and demanding world of today, achieving a successful career often feels like a relentless pursuit, leaving little or almost no time or energy for personal well-being. In the whirlwind of meetings, deadlines and peer pressure, people often feel that caring for their own is selfish but nurturing and prioritising mental health is not only essential for a fulfilling life but also crucial for sustainable career growth. Balancing self-care and career: Key mental health tips to sustainable success (Photo by Best Foot Forward)

Wondering how people can prioritise self-care in this modern world and also achieve a successful career? In an interview with Riddhi Sharma, Founder and CEO at BabyOrgano, shared, “The entire concept of self-care is fairly new to India. However, ever since the pandemic, people’s focus and interest towards self-care have increased. Especially in India, achieving a work-life balance can be particularly challenging due to its traditional gender roles and societal expectations.”

Studies suggest that 34% of women leave their jobs due to issues related to work-life balance and this statistic highlights the significant impact that inadequate self-care practices can have on individuals in the workplace. Riddhi Sharma opined, “Neglecting self-care can have negative effects on both personal well-being and the professional sphere. So I personally believe that establishing a culture of self-care within businesses is essential for retaining diverse talent and promoting inclusive growth. By prioritizing self-care initiatives, such as flexible work arrangements, parental leave policies and mental health support, entrepreneurs can create environments where all employees can grow personally and professionally.”

According to Harshit Agarwal, Founder of Novamax Appliances, achieving success in one's career requires more than just hard work and dedication. He suggested, “Doing self-care practices like mindfulness, exercise, and proper nutrition can positively impact one’s well-being leading to a successful career. However, self-care is not only about taking care of yourself externally. Internal healing is important too, where you need to treat and fix emotional wounds, past traumas, and limiting beliefs that may be holding you back from reaching your full potential. These internal barriers can manifest in various ways, such as imposter syndrome, self-doubt, or fear of failure, and can significantly impact our professional growth and success. Therefore, it is important to heal yourself both externally and internally, as it will help develop healthier coping strategies and change mindsets, which in turn will support professional goals.”

Neglecting self-care, in the long run, can lead to severe health-related problems like a weakened immune system, weight-related issues, frequent infections and numerous chronic diseases. So, to have sustainable success, addressing both internal and external barriers is important.