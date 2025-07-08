Self-diagnosing skin diseases? Dermat warns against the dangers of DIY treatments

Do you often turn to the internet to diagnose your symptoms and treat yourself with over-the-counter medication? If so, this article is a must-read; it might help you understand just how risky that habit can be. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Satish Bhatia, dermatologist at the Indian Cancer Society, Mumbai, warned, “Many people assume they can self-medicate or even self-inject, but such behaviour carries serious risks.” Also read | Skin tags vs. warts vs. moles: How to distinguish these 3 skin conditions? Dermat shares a guide Here's why you need to stop self-diagnosing your skin conditions.(Shutterstock)

When it comes to skin health, the dangers are even more pronounced. People frequently use products without understanding their skin type or the actual condition they’re dealing with, leading to irritation, worsening of the problem, or even long-term damage. Here's what you might be doing wrong:

1. You could misdiagnose the problem

Many skin conditions appear similar. What might appear to be a benign rash could be something worse. An error in the judgment and course of treatment and the disease cannot be cured or appropriate medical care delayed.

2. High risk of infection

Injections given in unhygienic settings without medical oversight will inevitably result in infections. In severe cases there can be abscesses or extremely dangerous complications, such as sepsis.

DIY treatment on your skin can pose threats.(Freepik)

3. Risk of allergic reactions

Even every day, over-the-counter items can cause mysterious allergic reactions. Not knowing what exactly your skin needs, you might set yourself up for some irritation, swelling, or other negative effects. Also read | Hyperpigmentation and dark spots reducing your skin's natural glow? Know 4 causes and how to treat them

4. Potential for permanent skin damage

Misusing treatments, say, strong steroid creams or DIY cosmetic injections, can absolutely wreck your skin. This could result in thinning, discoloration, scarring, or permanent changes to your appearance.

5. It could be covering for a more serious problem

Self-treating could cause you to miss early signs of serious conditions such as skin cancer or autoimmune disorders. Covering symptoms without looking for an underlying cause can delay important, and perhaps lifesaving, diagnosis and treatment.

6. Not all products are safe and dependable

A lot of online products are under-regulated. They could be loaded with dangerous ingredients or improper proportions, which could send your skin (and health) into a tailspin. Also read | Obesity's effect on skin: Doctor shares 7 skin conditions to be aware of and prevention tips to stay safe

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.