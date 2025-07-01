Skin tags vs. warts vs. moles: How to distinguish these 3 skin conditions? Dermat shares a guide

Skin growths are common, but recognising their early signs is crucial for timely diagnosis and proper treatment. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sneha Shah, oculoplastic and facial aesthetic surgeon said, “Skin growth is a common condition, but not all bumps are the same. Which is why it is vital to understand the difference between skin tags, warts and moles for timely treatment and for feeling more confident.” Also read | Seborrheic keratosis: Causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of wart or mole-like benign skin tumours Here's how to distinguish between skin tags, moles and warts.(Freepik)

1. Skin tags (acrochordons):

Appearance: It looks soft and fresh-colored or slightly darker and is often hanging off the skin by a thin stalk.

Texture: It is smooth and slightly wrinkled and feels soft to touch.

Location: Mostly appears on the eyelids, neck, underarms, breasts, or groin folds—areas where skin rubs against skin.

Cause: Friction, hormonal changes (common in pregnancy), obesity, and insulin resistance.

Are they dangerous?: No. Skin tags are benign in nature and usually feel painless but might get irritated by jewellery or clothing.

Treatment: Can be removed quite easily by a doctor using a cautery, freezing, or snipping under sterile conditions.

2. Warts:

Appearance: They are rough, raised bumps that have a cauliflower-like surface and might have black dots or clotted blood vessels.

Texture: they are rather firm and irregular. Location: Hands, feet (plantar warts), knees, and other areas prone to cuts or minor trauma.

Cause: Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, which can spread through skin contact or shared surfaces.

Are they dangerous?: They are usually benign but can be contagious and might spread.

Treatment: Can be treated using cryotherapy, laser treatment, or minor surgery. Avoid self-removal due to risk of spread.

3. Moles (nevi):

Appearance: They are usually flat/ raised and brown, black or skin-colored spots. Usually are round or oval with regular borders.

Texture: It can be smooth, rough, or even hairy. Location: Can be found anywhere on the body.

Cause: Clusters of pigmented cells; genetic or due to sun exposure.

Are they dangerous?: Mostly benign, but new or changing moles may signal melanoma.

Red flags: Asymmetry, border irregularity, color variation, diameter >6mm, and evolving shape or size.

Treatment: Suspicious moles should be examined immediately, and the removal might be cosmetic or precautionary.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.