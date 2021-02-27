IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study
A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss.(Pixabay)
A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss.(Pixabay)
health

Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study

Researchers during a recent study found that using digital health tools to self-monitor health is associated with weight loss.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:30 PM IST

Researchers during a recent study found that using digital health tools to self-monitor health is associated with weight loss.

The findings of the study were published in 'Obesity', The Obesity Society's flagship journal.

A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss. This is the first comprehensive systematic review to examine the relationship between digital self-monitoring and weight loss.

"Digital health tools have flourished in the past decade," said Michele L. Patel, PhD, post-doctoral research fellow, Stanford Prevention Research Center, Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California.

"What this paper sought out to explore was whether tracking via these digital tools is effective at producing greater weight loss," added Patel, who is the corresponding author of the study.

Given the widespread prevalence of obesity with rates of 42 per cent among US adults and 13 per cent worldwide, treatment options that have high efficacy, acceptability, and reach are needed.

As found in previous reviews, interventions using technology-based modalities, including SMS, apps, wearables, and websites often produced weight loss similar to or less than that of in-person interventions but better than that of control arms; however, these reviews did not focus on self-monitoring.

The current research addresses this gap and contributes to the science of engagement in behavioural interventions.

Conducted in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines, the review included 39 randomised controlled studies of behavioural weight-loss interventions for adults with overweight or obesity using digital health technologies for self-monitoring.

Six databases--PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, PsycInfo, CINAHL, and ProQuest Dissertations and Theses--were searched for studies that included interventions 12 weeks or longer in duration, weight outcomes six months or longer, and outcomes on self-monitoring engagement and their relationship to weight loss. The studies were published between January 2009 and September 2019.

Among the 67 interventions with digital self-monitoring, weight was tracked in 72 per cent of them, diet in 81 per cent, and physical activity in 82 per cent. Websites were the most common self-monitoring technology tools followed by apps, wearables, electronic scales, and text messaging. No studies used social media platforms for self-monitoring.

Digital self-monitoring was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences. This pattern was found across all three major behaviours that are tracked (dietary intake, physical activity, and body weight). Few interventions had digital self-monitoring engagement rates greater than 75 per cent of days. Rates were higher in digital tools than in paper-based journals in 21 out of 34 comparisons.

"This may be because many digital tools are highly portable, and therefore allow the user to track any time of the day; digital tools also may make tracking quicker and maybe less burdensome to use," said Patel.

"Given that previous reviews conducted before the emergence of these newer tools have established that self-monitoring also plays a key role in the maintenance of weight loss (i.e., preventing weight regain), a critical next step for our field is to examine how we can help sustain engagement with these tools longer term after the initial novelty wears off," said Assistant Professor Kathryn M. Ross, PhD, MPH, Department of Clinical and Health Psychology, University of Florida, Gainesville. Ross was not associated with the research.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
digital health tool weight loss
Close
Researchers analysed results from thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.(Pixabay)
Researchers analysed results from thousands of Covid-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.(Pixabay)
health

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST
A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss.(Pixabay)
A systematic review of multiple randomised controlled studies among adults with overweight or obesity showed that greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was associated with significant weight loss.(Pixabay)
health

Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study found that using digital health tools to self-monitor health is associated with weight loss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh shares new Yoga video(Instagram/ rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh shares new Yoga video(Instagram/ rakulpreet)
health

Rakul Preet's Yoga pawri is what we need this weekend, here are its benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Rakul Preet recently climbed the 'pawri ho rai hai' bandwagon and gave it a healthy twist. The actor was seen doing Yoga on the famous track and we are impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements.(Unsplash )
In addition, the study reports that stimulating mice with early-stage ataxia showed the most dramatic improvements.(Unsplash )
health

Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The findings of recent research suggests that a combination of exercise and deep brain stimulation can have benefits for treating a rare genetic neurodegenerative disease called ataxia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Vergara(Instagram)
Sofia Vergara(Instagram)
health

Sofia Vergara is as stunning at 47 as in her 20s. Here's how she keeps in shape

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Sofia Vergara recently shared a throwback picture from the '90s, looking as sexy as ever in a tiny bikini. However the actor suffers from hypothyroidism, and keeping fit is quite a task. Read on for the fitness routine and diet behind her perfect hourglass figure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In an effort to close this disparity, a researcher at the University of Missouri recently created fitness picture books that help youth with autism exercise more frequently.(Unsplash)
In an effort to close this disparity, a researcher at the University of Missouri recently created fitness picture books that help youth with autism exercise more frequently.(Unsplash)
health

Physical activity in youth with autism can be boosted by picture books

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:50 PM IST
The findings of recent research have suggested that people with developmental disabilities don't exercise as often as their typically developed peers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results were published in the journal Nature Metabolism.(Pixabay)
The results were published in the journal Nature Metabolism.(Pixabay)
health

Study identifies genes that increase risk of obesity and protect against disease

ANI, Copenhagen [denmark]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:19 PM IST
A team of researchers have identified a range of genes that are linked to both elevated levels of body fat, as well as offering protection from some of the negative health impacts of obesity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth(Unsplash)
Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth(Unsplash)
health

Pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of German youth, experts reveal

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:36 PM IST
German psychiatrists, psychologists and pediatricians are concerned about the toll that coronavirus lockdown has taken on the mental health of children.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
The recent study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.(Unsplash)
health

Landscape connectivity used to control deadly mosquito-borne viruses: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:48 AM IST
A recent study led researchers at Yale School of the Environment has developed a new method for tracking how the deadly yellow fever mosquito moves through the environment, a potentially critical tool for controlling the insect and the diseases it spreads.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“People ask, ‘How do I understand if there is consent in a situation or there isn’t?’ It’s less about their anatomy and it’s more pleasure focused now,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus
“People ask, ‘How do I understand if there is consent in a situation or there isn’t?’ It’s less about their anatomy and it’s more pleasure focused now,” says Dr Tanaya Narendra, aka Dr Cuterus
health

Trouble down there? Dr Cuterus has you covered

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 PM IST
On Instagram, an Oxford-educated doctor is discussing sexual health, period myths and other intimate issues one viral post at a time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although drugs that lower bad cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk, those that raise good cholesterol have not proven effective in reducing the risk of heart disease.(Pixabay)
Although drugs that lower bad cholesterol reduces cardiovascular risk, those that raise good cholesterol have not proven effective in reducing the risk of heart disease.(Pixabay)
health

Study reveals not all 'good' cholesterol is healthy

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A study led by a team of researchers has now demonstrated that not all good cholesterol is healthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
In order to infect cells, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, needs to insert itself into the membrane of human cells.(Pixabay)
health

New study uncovers new details of SARS-CoV-2 interactions with human cells

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
A new study published in Biophysical Society, introduces new molecular models to show what parts of SARS-CoV-2 are critical for that interaction, revealing new potential drug targets for the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight(Photo by Liam Johnson on Unsplash)
Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight(Photo by Liam Johnson on Unsplash)
health

Study suggests self-monitoring using digital health tools to lose weight

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Want to lose weight without hitting the gym? Study suggests self-monitoring by using digital health tools and you will not need consulting a dietitian either
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers identified a new mechanism responsible for the buildup of plaque on artery walls, a process known as atherosclerosis.(Unsplash)
The researchers identified a new mechanism responsible for the buildup of plaque on artery walls, a process known as atherosclerosis.(Unsplash)
health

Scientists identify drugs with potential to stop plaque buildup in arteries

ANI, Ottawa [canada]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:50 PM IST
A new clinical study led by researchers of the University of Alberta claim to have found better treatments for cardiovascular disease, the second leading cause of death in Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the study, if people do develop Alzheimer's disease, those with depression may start experiencing dementia symptoms about two years earlier than those who do not have depression.(Pixabay)
According to the study, if people do develop Alzheimer's disease, those with depression may start experiencing dementia symptoms about two years earlier than those who do not have depression.(Pixabay)
health

Depression, anxiety linked to earlier onset of Alzheimer's disease: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Having depression is known to increase the risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. However, a new study has found that depression and anxiety are linked to earlier onset of Alzheimer's disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac