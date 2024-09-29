Sexism from women is taken less seriously in the workplace than from men? Study uncovers the silent form of bias

A study published in Sex Roles uncovered shocking revelations about a much-overlooked and lesser-known form of workplace sexism. Women who speak out about discriminatory and prejudiced attitudes from a female supervisor in the workplace are often dismissed. Instead, they are met with scepticism, disbelief, and scornful judgments. Women who report another female employee’s sexist behaviour are taken less seriously than when they accuse men. Sexism of any kind is harmful, particularly to women, because their experiences are often downplayed and belittled. It is emotionally distressing when women's claims of sexism against female perpetrators are not taken seriously.(Pexels)

Sexism faced by women employees from female supervisors is dismissed

The researchers conducted three experiments to understand how the study's participants perceived claims of sexism, depending on whether the supervisor accused was male or female. They were given a scenario, involving a woman named Chelsea, who claimed she was denied a promotion due to sexism. The main difference in each experiment was the gender of the supervisor, either a man or a woman. Throughout the experiments, the results consistently showed that participants dismissed Chelsea's claims when the perpetrator was a woman and viewed it as less legitimate. Furthermore, they were more likely to perceive Chelsea as a ‘complainer’ when the discrimination came from another woman.

It indicates a common assumption in workplaces, that women support and have each other's backs. However, this is not universally true, as women in leadership roles often display sexist behaviour toward their female subordinates and discriminate against them. Some prominent discriminatory behaviours include failing to support equal pay or adequate promotions. Sexism directed at women by other women is not acknowledged as legitimate and is not taken as seriously.

Why women-directed sexism is overlooked

Sexism from women are not acknowledged in workplace.(Pexels)

The research elaborated on the potential reason for this form of discrimination, which feels shocking. Typically, discrimination occurs between a dominant group with privileges and a less privileged group. But here, everyone expects women to understand each other’s problems and woes. A woman discriminating against another doesn’t fit the typical picture of discrimination and sexism in popular beliefs.

In some way, every woman, especially in the workplace, is expected to go through similar situations, making it easier to empathize with one another. As a result, when a woman speaks out against a female perpetrator of sexism, she is often deemed to be ‘complaining too much.’

Largely, sexism is envisioned as male-oriented. So, women-directed sexism is often shrugged off. This has negative consequences for the workplace because if a woman reports female-directed sexism and is silenced by being considered overly sensitive, others may feel discouraged and hesitate to speak out against sexist behaviour, especially from a woman, allowing it to persist.

The researchers highlight the importance of accepting all kinds of sexism without prejudice or judgment, which would help create a more inclusive and healthy workplace. Discrimination from women should be given due importance as much as sexist claims against a man.

