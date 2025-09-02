Shahid Kapoor uses THIS to strengthen his grip and control in the gym! Here's how it can level up your workout too

Shahid Kapoor and his fitness levels are a model for 40-plus men! At the gym, he ensures a mix of cardio, strength training and functional training. But here's a secret from his gym bag that you may not know! Shahid Kapoor swears by dry chalk to improve his grip in the gym.(Instagram and Freepik)

The 43-year-old actor was asked about the most unexpected thing in his gym bag, during an interview to Esquire magazine. That's when Shahid revealed: "I like to put dry chalk on my hands. I don't if it will surprise people, but I don't know if people know about it."

Shahid's interesting reveal intrigued us enough to reach out to fitness experts to know more about what dry chalk really does.

What are the benefits of dry chalk?

Dry chalk is a powdered substance used by several fitness enthusiasts in the gym and even sportspersons, says Mahesh Ghanekar, trainer to celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Also called gym chalk powder, this is essentially magnesium carbonate that is used in the gym by people to absorb moisture and sweat from hands. "This prevents slipping and improves grip during heavy lifts such as deadlifts and pull-ups," fitness trainer Varun Rattan tells Health Shots.

It may offer the following benefits:

Better grip to hold gym equipment

May improve performance

May prevent injury as dry chalk resists gym equipment from slipping

It offers a friction-free experience, reducing the risk of tears and blisters

Side effects of dry chalk

Dry chalk is widely available in block form or as a fine powder. It is affordable, but can be messy as it can easily spread in the air. "It is sometimes even banned in gyms due to the dust it causes," adds Rattan, stressing how it may lead to an unpleasant experience for other gym users.

This powder may also have certain side effects on skin. Some people may experience skin irritation, dryness, and redness. Since dry chalk blocks moisture, it can strip the skin's natural oils, causing the skin to feel rough and itchy. It should, therefore, be used with caution.

In recent times, liquid chalk has emerged as an alternative. "Some athletes, however, prefer dry chalk as it does not dry out skin like the liquid one. Overall, both types help strength training," he adds.

Apart from talking about his interest in dry chalk, Shahid Kapoor also gave a sneak peek into his cheat meals.

He said: "I have a big thing for Indian meetha. It could be Gulab Jamun, Halwa. I like Kada Prasad. It is my comfort food. Whenever I have had a long day of shoot, and I am feeling very tired... Some days feel like a bus has hit you. You can't get up. So I like to have Kada Prasad and I sleep like a baby. I wake up feeling guilty... but then I go to the gym and life is great."