IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym
The picture sees the 39-year-old actor posing in front of a mirror dressed in an all-black ensemble. "Good Morning," the 'Jersey' actor wrote along with the picture shared on his Instagram stories.(Instagram )
The picture sees the 39-year-old actor posing in front of a mirror dressed in an all-black ensemble. "Good Morning," the 'Jersey' actor wrote along with the picture shared on his Instagram stories.(Instagram )
health

Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym

Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who is a huge fitness freak, is sweating it out in the gym even on an early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:51 PM IST

Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who is a huge fitness freak, is sweating it out in the gym even on an early Monday morning.

Setting major fitness goals, the 'Kabir Singh' actor shared a mirror selfie from the early morning workout session flaunting his perfectly ripped biceps and suave physique.

The picture sees the 39-year-old actor posing in front of a mirror dressed in an all-black ensemble. "Good Morning," the 'Jersey' actor wrote along with the picture shared on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid, who had started his acting career with romantic movies, has been taking up intense roles in the past years. Lately, he has starred in movies like 'Haider', 'Udta Punjab', 'Rangoon', and others, which highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film 'Jersey'. The 39-year-old star will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

He is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shahid kapoor
app
Close
Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates(Instagram/tiscaofficial)
health

Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • From jack rabbit long stretch on Pilates reformer to working out with a magic circle, Tisca Chopra nails some hard core exercises on ‘manic Monday’ and we are super charged to hit the grind this work week
READ FULL STORY
Close
The picture sees the 39-year-old actor posing in front of a mirror dressed in an all-black ensemble. "Good Morning," the 'Jersey' actor wrote along with the picture shared on his Instagram stories.(Instagram )
The picture sees the 39-year-old actor posing in front of a mirror dressed in an all-black ensemble. "Good Morning," the 'Jersey' actor wrote along with the picture shared on his Instagram stories.(Instagram )
health

Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who is a huge fitness freak, is sweating it out in the gym even on an early Monday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Unsplash)
The results of the study were published in the journal 'The Annals of Thoracic Surgery'.(Unsplash)
health

Women undergo less aggressive heart surgery, experience worse outcomes than men

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST
A new study has found that women are significantly less likely than men to undergo coronary artery bypass grafting using guideline-recommended approaches, which may result in worse outcomes after surgery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'(Instagram/mandirabedi)
Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'(Instagram/mandirabedi)
health

Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Mandira Bedi serves Monday motivation in new fitness video as she returns to gym for aerobic exercises, cardio workout, planks and more after almost a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 523-gene panel, developed by San Diego-based biotech company Illumina, which includes all genes known to potentially cause cancer, can be readily adopted for use in clinical laboratories to diagnose acute myeloid leukemia. (Unsplash)
The 523-gene panel, developed by San Diego-based biotech company Illumina, which includes all genes known to potentially cause cancer, can be readily adopted for use in clinical laboratories to diagnose acute myeloid leukemia. (Unsplash)
health

Panel finds more gene mutations, treatment targets for leukemia

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:28 PM IST
A gene panel that looks for about 10 times the number of cancer-causing genes as panels currently used to diagnose and fine tune treatment for a variety of cancers is effective at identifying problematic genes in the most common leukemia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does Utthita Vasisthasana in new post(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora does Utthita Vasisthasana in new post(Instagram/ malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora urges fans to start February on a fitter note with new Yoga post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account and posted an image of herself doing the Utthita Vasisthasana. The actor also talked about the benefits and shared the steps to do the asana correctly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the research were published in 'CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).'(Pixabay)
The findings of the research were published in 'CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).'(Pixabay)
health

Alternate type of surgery may prevent total knee replacement

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:29 PM IST
An underused type of knee surgery in younger patients, called high tibial osteotomy, shows considerable success in reducing the need for total knee replacement, according to a new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The traditional theory is sagging: the facial soft tissues simply yield to the effects of gravity over time.(Pixabay)
The traditional theory is sagging: the facial soft tissues simply yield to the effects of gravity over time.(Pixabay)
health

Researchers study how facial ageing is accelerated by fat loss

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Researchers during a recent study have tried to determine how the signs of facial aging are accelerated due to fat loss and how it's treated by plastic surgeons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Intricacies during pregnancy connected to higher risk of death(Unsplash)
Intricacies during pregnancy connected to higher risk of death(Unsplash)
health

Study: Intricacies during pregnancy connected to higher risk of death

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • A recent study done by the CHUM Research Centre has shown that women who go through serious complications during their pregnancies are more likely to die post-delivery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits Covid-19 vaccines

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Government officials placed long-term care residents and staff among their top vaccination priorities after they authorized the emergency use of shots from Pfizer and Moderna late last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Coronavirus: For emerging adults, pandemic serves up unique challenges

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:08 PM IST
The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on both kids and adults. But what about those who are in between?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
health

Tahira Kashyap nails home workout with jumping jack, chakrasana, cardio exercise

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • From jumping jacks to chakrasana and other cardio exercises, Tahira Kashyap's latest workout video is all the fitness motivation we need to enter a new week
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings of the study were published today in the journal 'Molecular Therapy'.(Unsplash)
The findings of the study were published today in the journal 'Molecular Therapy'.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers develop gene therapy vector for blood disorders

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have developed a potentially safer and more effective gene therapy vector for blood disorders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People with high omega-3 index less likely to die from Covid-19: Study(Shutterstock)
People with high omega-3 index less likely to die from Covid-19: Study(Shutterstock)
health

People with high omega-3 index less likely to die from Covid-19: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:04 PM IST
A new research has revealed that higher omega-3 blood levels may reduce the risk for death from Covid-19 infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the study, the scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 takes over, it completely changes the cells' metabolic processes.(Bloomberg file photo)
In the study, the scientists found that when SARS-CoV-2 takes over, it completely changes the cells' metabolic processes.(Bloomberg file photo)
world news

Scientists decode how coronavirus damages lung cells within hours

PTI, Boston
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:37 AM IST
According to the researchers, "the virus does wholesale remodeling of the lung cells."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP