 Shilpa Shetty and daughter Samisha hit the gym on World Health Day. Check out their cute workout video | Health - Hindustan Times
Shilpa Shetty and daughter Samisha hit the gym on World Health Day. Check out their cute workout video

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty shared a video to celebrate World Health Day. The clip features an adorable snippet of the actor working out with her daughter, Samisha.

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness aficionado. The actor loves working out and often shares her progress at the gym with fans. Today, on World Health Day, she shared a video of her workout routine to motivate netizens. The day raises awareness around various health issues worldwide. The clip featured Shilpa exercising at the gym, talking about the importance of consistency and discipline, and an adorable moment of Shilpa exercising with her daughter, Samisha. Scroll through to check out Shilpa's latest video.

Shilpa Shetty celebrates World Health Day with her daughter Samisha. (Instagram)
(Also Read | Shilpa Shetty slays risqué dressing in stylish thigh-slit satin skirt and cut-out bodysuit. Check out photos inside)

Shilpa Shetty celebrates World Health Day with a workout with her daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty shared the World Health Day video with the caption, "Happy World Health Day. Wellness transcends the gym - it's in our morning rituals, the meals we savour, the moments shared with our loved ones and our mental well-being. Celebrate #WorldHealthDay by prioritising YOU! Don't forget to hydrate, meditate and appreciate our greatest gift. Swasth raho, Mast raho!" The video begins with the actor addressing her fans and saying, "Hey guys! It's World Health Day, but not every day you will [feel] motivated. So, for those days, the two things that will come to your rescue are being 'consistent and disciplined'."

As the clip progresses, Shilpa's fans can see her walking on the treadmill, talking about the music she likes to listen to at the gym, doing Leg Press, practising stretching exercises, and more. The video also features Shilpa jumping inside a trampoline with her daughter. Another snippet shows her looking over Samisha as she does a leg exercise on a Pilates machine.

About World Health Day

World Health Day falls on April 7. This year's World Health Day theme is 'My health, my right'. It aims to spread the message that getting access to essential health services should no longer be a privilege, but one's right. Established in 1950, the day also commemorates the foundation day of the World Health Organisation.

