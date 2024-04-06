World Health Day 2024: Date, theme, history and significance

From longevity to happiness, health impacts all spheres of life. In modern times and especially post-pandemic era, it has assumed greater significance with several aspects of our well-being taking centre stage. As time moves, increased awareness of several diseases, mental health challenges, and the importance of preventive care, have made health top priority globally. Observing World Health Day every year on April 7 is an effort in the same direction. (Also read | World Health Day 2024: 10 lifestyle tweaks to reduce cancer risk, boost longevity) World Health Day is aimed at raising awareness about global health issues and encourage people to live healthier. (Freepik)

Established in 1950, the day also commemorates founding of World Health Organisation, a specialised agency of the United Nations dedicated to international public health. World Health Day is aimed at raising awareness about global health issues and encourage people to live healthier. It was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948 and has been celebrated every year since then.

History and significance of World Health Day

One of the 11 official global health campaigns spearheaded by WHO, the origin of World Health Day goes back to 1948 when First Health Assembly was held by the organisation, where it was decided to commemorate April 7, also the founding date of WHO, as World Health Day. The day was aimed to raise awareness around various health issues worldwide and to mobilise support to address them. Over the years, the celebrations have aimed to create awareness around a specific health theme to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization.

Mental health, maternal and child care, and climate change are some of the issues that have been covered in the past decades. Various activities are planned around the day to share information, raise awareness and educate people about the different kinds of health issues, disorders and mental health concerns.

Theme of World Health Day 2024

The theme for this year's World Health Day 'My health, my right' highlights that getting access to essential health services should no longer be a privilege but one's right. As per The WHO Council on the Economics of Health for All, at least 140 countries recognise health as a human right in their constitution, yet countries are not passing and putting into practice laws to ensure their populations are entitled to access health services.

"This year’s theme was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination," says WHO.