Shilpa Shetty’s cardio kickboxing session is the fitness inspo we need

Shilpa Shetty is always up for everything fitness. The actor keeps advocating for the need of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a fitness routine. Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her fitness routine. The actor swears by high intensity workout routines, yoga and kickboxing. The snippets of her practice sessions often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to motivate us to start taking our health seriously. Shilpa Shetty’s fitness videos are also replete with health-related information. From steps on how to perform to the health benefits brought to the body through the fitness routines, Shilpa states it all in the posts.

Shilpa, on Monday, shared an intense routine from her gym session on her Instagram profile and made us believe that workouts can be fun too. In a smooth motion, the actor can be seen performing a cardio kickboxing routine with her fitness trainer Yashmeen Chauhan for company. Shilpa kickstarted her week with a combination of squat with a back kick. In the video, Shilpa can be seen performing squats and then combining it with a back kick and repeating the process multiple times. In the later part of the video, she can also be seen working on her arm muscles. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, the actor can be seen engrossed in her routine and performing it in sync with her fitness trainer. Take a look:

Squats help in burning mega calories and losing weight. It also helps in working out of the hip muscles, calves, hamstrings and the obliques. Squats also help in strengthening the tendons, bones and ligaments in the leg muscles. Back kick, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the legs, core and glutes. When combined, squats and back kicks together help in hitting the glutes and legs and conditioning the heart and the lungs.

