Shilpa Shetty lists 3 things to get you fit instead of ‘most expensive gear’

If the onset of a new work week is for Monday motivation, Tuesday is reserved for health and wellness inspiration by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Always the one to encourage fans towards a healthier lifestyle, Shilpa was seen performing bicep curls this Tuesday while she spilled the beans on 3 things to get you fit even if you've missed some of your workout goals or targets for the New Year 2022.

Heralding a new month, Shilpa cleared myths about expensive workout gears aiding in better fitness levels. She shared in the caption, “February 2022 is here! If you’ve missed some of your goals or targets, then use today as a clean slate and start off again. Whatever progress you’ve made up until now, is a good place to move ahead from (sic).”

Shilpa added, “It’s never too late and it’s never too little. You don’t need the most expensive gear to get fit. A strong will, complete dedication, and belief in yourself will do the needful! Happy February! ..... #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #happiness #willpower #success #ConsistencyIsKey #staystrong #dedication #goals #milestones #newmonth #newbeginnings (sic).”

Benefits:

Bicep curls can make one better at other workouts as it involves flexing or bending the elbow which is a movement used in a lot of other upper body exercises. It can be performed in the comfort of one’s home to give a solid workout to the biceps, isolate them, achieve toned or lean muscles and also has tremendous effect towards weight loss by cutting down the fat in the upper arms.

Apart from building muscle size, boosting athletic performance and facilitating daily activities, bicep curls build strength in the upper arm, train shoulder to be more stable and teaches the practitioner’s core to engage. The exercise targets and stimulates the growth of the brachialis and brachioradialis which are the biceps muscles at the front of the upper arm and the lower arm and give sculpted arms.