Should you eat cranberries for better gut health? Gastroenterologist explains benefits and risks

You are what you eat, so eating healthy is non-negotiable. Among all healthy foods, fruits stand out as top contenders. Each one brings its own set of benefits, whether it is a banana for quick energy or a cucumber for hydration. Cranberries, in particular, are seen as an aid for digestive health. But how much truth is there to this?

Find out why cranberries are good for your gut. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vikram Uttam Patil, consultant gastroenterologist and hepatoligist and interventional endoscopist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, to understand the benefits of cranberries for urinary tract infection and overall digestive health.

Cranberries cure gut problems?

He shared one doubt, which is very common in his practice too: “Working as a gastroenterologist, I am frequently asked by patients whether cranberries are beneficial for their digestive problems. Although there is no clear scientific evidence that cranberries can be used to treat digestive disorders, there is still some promising research suggesting that they can be helpful when consumed as part of one's diet.”

The first assumption he cleared is that cranberries cannot cure any digestive problem on their own. They may work as a complementary addition to your diet, but they should not be treated for digestive disorder.

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Cranberry juice is believed to fix urinary health-related problems. (Picture credit: Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} What are the properties of cranberries? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What are the properties of cranberries? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is not all hyped up, cranberries actually contain great nutritional value. As the gastroenterologist outlined, cranberries contain beneficial compounds such as antioxidants, polyphenols and fibre, which may help support good digestive health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is not all hyped up, cranberries actually contain great nutritional value. As the gastroenterologist outlined, cranberries contain beneficial compounds such as antioxidants, polyphenols and fibre, which may help support good digestive health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Next, he highlighted a very fascinating insight about how this fruit affects the microbiome inside you: “Cranberries have a positive effect on intestinal microflora, or the microbiota. Cranberry polyphenols can stimulate the development of good bacteria in the intestines while inhibiting the growth of pathogenic micro-organisms.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Next, he highlighted a very fascinating insight about how this fruit affects the microbiome inside you: “Cranberries have a positive effect on intestinal microflora, or the microbiota. Cranberry polyphenols can stimulate the development of good bacteria in the intestines while inhibiting the growth of pathogenic micro-organisms.” {{/usCountry}}

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Next, the fibre content of cranberries also supports a few digestive functions, as the doctor outlined: good digestion, regular stools, and prevention of constipation. However, the gastroenterologist also added a caveat: most store-bought cranberry products contain added sugar and lack enough fibre, so it is better to choose whole cranberries or go for those which are minimally processed, like organic, for maximum health benefits.

How do cranberries improve gut problems?

There are several gut-related problems nowadays, whether it is Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease). Both affect the digestive tract and cause symptoms like bowel changes, abdominal pain and bloating. And both respond to your diet. So does any addition help improve them? Cranberries are one such food that is spotlighted often in this discourse. ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

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To which the gastroenterologist told us, “Cranberries have also become increasingly relevant regarding the possibility of reducing inflammation in the digestive system. Indeed, it has been established that chronic inflammation can contribute to various digestive issues, such as IBS and IBD. Although research results have shown some promising trends, there is still a need for further investigation in this area.”

What does this mean? You should not consider cranberries as a treatment for all your digestive problems. In fact, the doctor flagged a warning that consuming too many cranberries may have the opposite effect and cause bloating, diarrhoea, and stomach pain in some people. He also cautioned that people with a history of kidney stones should avoid eating too many cranberries.

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A 2022 study from the Journal of Food and Function found that those who eat 100g of fresh cranberries per day report better cardiovascular health, with improved heart and blood vessel function. So cranberries are good for your heart health, too!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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