Try this delicious high-protein, low-carb cucumber and egg boat recipe that packs 40g protein for 500 calories

Sharing the recipe, Pria wrote, “It’s the perfect lunch when you want something filling, creamy, fresh, and actually delicious . Trust the process…the chopping board chaos always works itself out. Your meal prep era starts with these cucumber boats.”

If finding easy-to-make dishes that have all these nutrients becomes tough, worry not, we have the perfect recipe for you: cucumber boats. On May 22, Pria Pawar, a chef-turned-creator, shared the recipe for this easy dish. You will get a high-protein, low-carb, delicious meal in 20 minutes.

Protein is the building block for your health. If you want to build muscle, have a toned, lean body, lose weight , or even become healthier and stronger, you need protein in your diet. Of course, it should be complemented with fibre, carbs, and healthy fats.

The dish comes together in minutes and packs about 35g to 40g of protein for roughly 500 calories. Here's how to make these high-protein, low-carb cucumber boats:

Ingredients Three eggs

½ avocado

½ cup high-protein yoghurt

One small onion

Three small gherkins (you can swap jalapeños here)

Two cucumbers

Dill

Sriracha

Salt to taste

Pepper

Everything bagel seasoning

Method Step 1: Take three eggs, half an avocado, an onion, one spoon of high-protein Greek yoghurt, one spoon of mustard, a few sprigs of dill, three gherkins or jalapeños, salt and pepper to taste, and a generous drizzle of sriracha, and chop everything together into a fine paste.

Step 2: Take two cucumbers and slit them from the middle.

Step 3: Take out the seeds from the cucumber to create a hollow shape.

Step 4: Fill the cucumbers with a generous amount of the high-protein egg mixture.

Step 5: Garnish with some sriracha, everything bagel seasoning, and dill. Your high-protein and low-carb cucumber boats are ready. Serve!

Why are eggs a great protein source? According to Harvard Health, egg protein is considered high-quality because it contains all nine essential amino acids. They are considered essential because your body can't synthesise them and must obtain them through your diet. It is also highly digestible. Moreover, apart from protein, eggs are also rich in vitamins, minerals, good fats, and various other lesser-known nutrients, such as vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin A, vitamin B5, and selenium.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.