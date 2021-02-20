Siddhant Chaturvedi lays fitspiration while kickboxing, beast mode on for Yudhra

Whipping up in shape for his next film that promises action, thrill and romance, Gully Boy-fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has left fans hooked over his beast mode for Yudhra. Looking like “a man at war”, Siddhant gave a glimpse of his kickboxing workout recently as he geared up for Farhan Akhtar’s Yudhra and fitness enthusiasts were left impressed.

From his acting chops to poetry depths, Siddhant has always left his 1.5 million followers on Instagram swooning and this weekend was no different as he served fitspiration. Taking to his social media handle, Siddhant shared a monochromic picture featuring him flaunting a bare torso as he donned only a pair of shorts and sweat it out before a punching box.

Caught in action while packing a few impressive punches, Siddhant was framed deep in focus and flexing his ripped arm muscles. He captioned the picture, “Manzil jitni upar hogi Ghutne utne phootengey

Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar...Toh peeche waale Lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! (Higher the destination, deeper the wounds on knees. If you stop to rest, those behind will rob the opportunity. So come on, run!)” sic.

Here are some benefits of the exercise which will lure you to give it a try too:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter