Sidharth Malhotra flaunts incredible body strength as he 'hang's out' on MM set

If you are in need of some persuasion to go out on your daily walk, let seeing Sidharth Malhotra hanging upside down from a tree on gymnastic rings be it. The fitness enthusiast gave fans a glimpse of his intense core and shoulder strengthening workout on Mission Majnu set and we are inspired to hit the grind this mid-week.

Taking to his social media handle, the Bollywood hunk shared a picture featuring him bare feet and in all-grey athleisurewear as he exercised outdoors in the lap of nature. Setting the gymnastic rings quite high, Sid flaunted incredible body strength as he inverted effortlessly on the rings.

Gymnastic rings are one of the most effective body weight training tools for fitness enthusiasts looking to develop a strong and muscular upper body. While they also allow one to do pull ups, dips, pushups and various other exercises, intense core and shoulder strength too can be achieved easily by setting the rings higher.

Holding onto the position with his head above the ground and feet straight up in the air, Sidharth raised the bar of fitness goals with his courageous spirit since inversions are possible only for those with a strong upper and lower back, abdominals and internal and external obliques. He wittily captioned the picture, “Let’s hang out ! (sic)” and fans emptied their stash of respect and love in the comments section.

Benefits:

Apart from improved spinal health, increased flexibility and blood draining quickly to the heart, inversions on rings also helps clear congestion as tissue fluids flow more efficiently into the veins and lymph channels of the lower extremities, abdominal and pelvic organs when the body hangs upside down. This facilitates a healthier exchange of nutrients and wastes between cells and capillaries.

Though outwardly it inevitably conquers the fear of being upside down as an adult, inversions on gymnastic rings inwardly improves shoulder mobility and positively impacts the immune system, cardiovascular system, nervous and endocrine systems and also the lymphatic system with the increased fluid and blood flow. It aides the reduced need for back surgery.

The exercise stimulates the release of neurotransmitters and endorphins that help us feel good by flushing the adrenal glands and lowers heart and blood pressure while refreshing the brain by flooding it with freshly oxygenated blood. Reducing muscle tension or reducing muscles spasms in the neck, back, shoulders and easing headaches are added bonuses of this workout.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter