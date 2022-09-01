Signs of back pain that mean it's time to make an appointment with a doctor

According to health experts, both back strains and back sprains can be prevented to a large extent through good lifestyle care like healthy nutrition, adequate hydration, core muscle strengthening, weight control, correct posture, taking frequent breaks between long sitting hours, Yoga, aqua-therapy and mindfulness. Many of us have experienced back pain and there are many causes of back pain like spondylosis, spondylysis, spondylitis, slipped disc but the most common cause is strain or sprain in the back and it is important to know the difference between both.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nidhi Bajaj Gupta, Physiotherapy Healer, Holistic Wellness Coach and Founder of Merahki Holistic Wellness, explained, “A strain is usually caused due to overuse of muscles and tendons. Tendons are tough, fibrous tissue bands that connect the muscles to the bones. In a back strain the muscles and tendons that support the back are twisted, pulled or torn. This can be caused in a single instance of improper lifting in a wrong posture example when the body is not warmed up well and we lift a heavy object without using our core muscles. Or a strain can happen over time due to overuse after prolonged, repetitive movement of the muscle and tendons. This usually happens due to occupational stress.”

She added, “A strain can be mild, moderate or severe. In a mild strain rest, ice/hot compression and applying a pain relief gel can work well and usually within 3-4 days the person recovers. In a moderate or severe strain that continues to give pain even after a week it is better to see a physiotherapist/health care professional. Physiotherapy like dry needling, myofascial release, cupping therapy, taping, Ultrasound can help relieve the strain. Exercises to stretch/strengthen the affected muscles and strengthen the core are important to continue as a home program. Usually within 15 days to a month the person recovers.”

On the other hand, she shared that a sprain is caused when there is a stretch or tear in a ligament. She elaborated, “Ligaments are bands of fibrous tissues that connect bones to bones at a joint. A sprain can cause a popping or even cracking sound. It can cause discomfort, pain and back instability. It usually happens when there is a sudden excessive load on the back muscles/joints and the ligaments are stretched beyond their capacity. It could happen during a fall or even at times during certain strenuous exercises. In a sprain rest becomes very important to prevent the ligament from stretching and tearing further. Icing for 24-48 hours is crucial.”

Dr Nidhi Bajaj Gupta suggested, “It is advisable to take help from a physiotherapist or orthopaedic surgeon depending on the severity of the sprain. A physiotherapist will usually tape the sprained area or provide an orthotic support like a brace or lumbar belt to allow the ligament to be healed. Post that it is extremely important to exercise the muscles and improve the proprioception around that area so that there is no recurrence of the sprain.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Manan Vora, Sports Medicine Expert and Orthopaedic Surgeon, echoed, “Most people have experienced back pain at some point in their lives. More than eight in 10 people will experience upper, mid, or low back pain at some point in their lives. It's actually the leading cause of disability worldwide and the most common reason people call out of work. Back pain can come in many different forms, ranging from a dull ache that lasts only a few days to severe pain that lasts for weeks. Low back pain is the most common back pain. If your back pain is severe or does not improve, you may need medical care.”

Highlighting that there are various causes of back pain, including muscle pain with or without muscles spasms, disc pain, joint pain or nerve pain, he said, “In most cases, these are not harmful or dangerous. Most back pain will subside after a few days, but if you've been experiencing pain for over a week, then it's time to call your Orthopaedic. Your Orthopaedic will perform any examinations or tests required to help get to the bottom of your pain before it could become a bigger problem. As is the case with many health conditions, prevention and addressing problems early is key.”

Dr Manan Vora insisted that if any of the following applies to your back pain, then it's time to make an appointment with a doctor as soon as possible:

1. If you're experiencing severe back pain that is coupled with pain in other areas — such as shooting pain down your leg

2. Back pain accompanied by sensations of numbness, tingling or weakness could be a sign of nerve irritation or damage

3. If you get into a car accident (even a minor one), or fall or experience any kind of sports injury that results in back pain

4. If your back pain wakes you up in the middle of the night or appears when you're in certain positions, such as lying down

5. If your back pain is paired with a loss of control over your bowels or urination

6. If you experience sudden weight loss that can't be explained by diet and lifestyle changes

7. Back pain with swelling or redness on your back

8. Fever associated with back pain

9. Loss of strength in your arms and legs

10. If, while walking, your toes drag along the ground or you have to consciously lift your foot higher to compensate for the dragging, and if this is accompanied with back pain

He revealed, “As Orthopaedics, we gather a full medical history of your back problems and perform detailed physical examinations. That includes checking for tenderness, spine range of motion, strength, sensation, and reflexes. Depending on your symptoms, we may perform provocative tests to find out what triggers your pain. We may order imaging studies, such as X-rays, MRIs, or CT scans. We may order electromyography and a nerve conduction study, which assess whether you have muscle and/or nerve problems that may cause your symptoms. We use all the information to help identify the cause(s) of your back pain and associated symptoms and then provide the most appropriate treatments for you.”

Let us definitely take care of our back, after all it is the foundation of our wellness!