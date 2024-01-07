Complex post-traumatic stress disorder refers to a mental condition where a person experiences stress and anxiety – this happens when they go through traumatic experiences for a prolonged period of time. Sometimes codependency and C-PTSD can show up together, and it can be difficult to maintain the balance. "Starting a new relationship when dealing with C-PTSD and codependent tendencies can be challenging. These issues can significantly impact how we connect and interact at the beginning of a relationship. C-PTSD can bring heightened emotions and sensitivity to triggers, while codependence often leads to putting the other person’s needs before our own, sometimes to our detriment. It's a delicate balance to maintain," wrote Therapist Linda Meredith. Signs of C-PTSD and codependency we should be aware of(Shutterstock)

The expert further added, "Being aware of these tendencies is crucial. It helps in setting healthy boundaries, communicating effectively, and ensuring that the relationship grows in a balanced and mutually respectful way." Here are a few signs of C-PTSD and codependency.

Intense emotional highs: Sometimes we may feel sudden bursts of happiness or love, or anger. This intense emotional high can keep coming and going, making us feel overwhelmed.

Heightened anxiety and insecurity: We may feel constantly insecure in our surroundings, making us seek validation from people around us.

Rapid attachment: Codependency with C-PTSD can make us crave attachment to the point where we get attached to people very early in a relationship, even before we know them properly.

Emotional reactivity: We end up reacting to a situation in a more intense way than the situation demands. That happens because we are not able to control our responses.

Fear of abandonment: Even when we are perfectly fine in a relationship, the fear of abandonment creeps in and we start feeling scared of being abandoned.

Difficulty with conflict: Conflict-handling skills take a hit with codependency and C-PTSD. We experience extreme distress and try to avoid conflicts at all costs.

Obsessive thoughts: Obsessive thoughts about our lives and our relationships consume a significant part of the day for us.