Sitting still for 6 hours or more? Study warns of higher neck pain risk, especially if you are a woman or office worker

Do you know the risk of neck pain increases proportionally to the duration of sedentary time? A study published in BMC Public Health in February 2025 suggests that prolonged sitting or sedentary behaviour can increase the risk of neck pain. Just six hours of sedentary behaviour is associated with an increased risk of neck pain, the study found. Also read | Sitting on office desk for long hours? Here’s how it’s making you age faster Women and employees, such as office workers, are more likely to experience neck pain due to sedentary behavior than men, a study found. (Freepik)

Who is most at risk of increased neck pain?

This risk is particularly higher for women, who are more susceptible to neck pain from sedentary behaviour than men. Moreover, employees who spend most of their time sitting, such as office workers, are at a greater risk than students. The findings also highlight that mobile phone and computer use pose a significant risk while watching TV doesn't seem to have a significant impact.

The researchers concluded that sedentary behaviour is a ‘notable risk factor’ for neck pain, while risk escalates with longer duration. Per their study, just over one hour of screen-based sedentary behaviour increases neck pain risk – more than four hours of sedentary behaviour per day saw a greater risk, with the highest occurrence noted at six hours.

More about the study

Researchers in Beijing, China, examined 25 cohort and case-control studies on neck pain and sedentary behaviour among more than 43,000 participants. The study emphasises the need for targeted preventative measures for high-risk groups and public health initiatives to reduce sedentary behaviours and promote physical activity for neck health.

To minimise the risk of neck pain, consider incorporating more physical activity into your daily routine, taking regular breaks to stretch and move around, and practicing good posture. Click here to learn more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.