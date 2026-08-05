‘Skip empty stomach coffee…’: Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra shares food swaps to reduce hair fall, support healthy strands

Finding clumps of hair in your shower drain or on your hairbrush can be worrying, especially when hair fall seems to increase with each passing day. While excessive hair loss can sometimes point to underlying issues such as nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances or certain medical conditions – making it important to consult a healthcare professional – your diet also plays a key role in supporting healthy hair. Making simple, nutrient-rich food swaps can help nourish your hair from within.

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Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared simple yet effective food swaps that may help reduce hair fall and support healthier hair growth. In an Instagram video shared on July 27, the nutritionist highlights, “Wondering how to manage hair fall through simple, everyday food swaps? If you are looking for clear guidance on smarter morning and nutritional choices, here is how to upgrade your daily routine. Smart, evidence-based swaps help your body transition from running on empty to thriving on sustained, clean energy.”

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{{^usCountry}} Food habits that increase hairfall Coffee in an empty stomach.

Skipping breakfast.

Snacking on ultra-processed items.

Consuming alcohol.

Eating low-nutrition foods that offer empty calories. Food habits that reduce hairfall Methi dana (fenugreek) seeds soaked overnight in water.

High protein breakfast.

Whole food munchies.

Maintaining hydration.

Replacing carb-heavy snacks with protein and fibre-rich ones. Daily routine to reduce hairfall {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food habits that increase hairfall Coffee in an empty stomach.

Skipping breakfast.

Snacking on ultra-processed items.

Consuming alcohol.

Eating low-nutrition foods that offer empty calories. Food habits that reduce hairfall Methi dana (fenugreek) seeds soaked overnight in water.

High protein breakfast.

Whole food munchies.

Maintaining hydration.

Replacing carb-heavy snacks with protein and fibre-rich ones. Daily routine to reduce hairfall {{/usCountry}}

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Khushi shares a comprehensive nutrition guide to help reduce hair fall, covering everything from the best morning foods and healthy snacks to nourishing beverages and simple dietary swaps that support stronger, healthier hair.

Morning routine: Skip the empty-stomach black coffee, which can spike cortisol and trigger acidity; instead, add nutrient-rich methi (fenugreek) water to improve digestion and balance blood sugar.

black coffee, which can spike cortisol and trigger acidity; instead, add nutrient-rich methi (fenugreek) water to improve digestion and balance blood sugar. Breakfast habits: Stop skipping breakfast, which can lead to energy crashes; instead, eat a protein-rich breakfast to sustain metabolic health and promote muscle recovery.

Snack swaps: Cut out heavily processed namkeen, which is loaded with inflammatory fats; instead, snack on pumpkin seeds for a dose of healthy fats and magnesium.

magnesium. Beverage choices: Avoid frequent alcohol consumption, which dehydrates and taxes the liver; instead, add electrolytes in water or drink coconut water to support optimal hydration and cellular function.

Daily munchies: Skip low-nutrition biscuits, which offer empty calories; instead, switch to sprouted mung beans for fibre and a nutrient-dense crunch.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Khushi Chhabra is a clinical nutritionist and founder of Nutrition with Khushi, helping over 150,000 people build healthier eating habits. She holds a B.Sc. in Food, Nutrition and Dietetics from SVT College of Home Science and an M.Sc. in Food and Nutrition from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).