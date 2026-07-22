Skipping meals to drinking fruit juice: Physician Dr Mansi Nigam reveals 5 'healthy' habits that may actually harm you

Many people trying to lead a healthier lifestyle often skip meals, work out every day without taking a break, replace whole fruits with juice or sacrifice sleep, believing these habits will improve their health. However, what appears healthy on the surface may not always benefit the body.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mansi Nigam, consultant physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, explained how several seemingly healthy everyday habits can do more harm than good when not practised in moderation, and shared simple ways to build a more balanced, sustainable lifestyle. (Also read: India gets its first dengue vaccine: Doctors explain who can take it, how it works and whether it's right for you )

Skipping meals can backfire

One of the most common mistakes people make is skipping meals to lose weight. While eating fewer calories may seem like a quick route to weight loss, it can leave the body low on energy, increase cravings and even lead to overeating later in the day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “One mistake I see very often is people skipping meals because they think it will help them lose weight faster. It might help you eat fewer calories for a day or two. However, your body still needs fuel. When you keep missing meals, you usually end up feeling low on energy, craving sugary snacks or eating much more later in the day. On top of that, you may not get enough essential nutrients,” says Dr Nigam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One mistake I see very often is people skipping meals because they think it will help them lose weight faster. It might help you eat fewer calories for a day or two. However, your body still needs fuel. When you keep missing meals, you usually end up feeling low on energy, craving sugary snacks or eating much more later in the day. On top of that, you may not get enough essential nutrients,” says Dr Nigam. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She adds that ekincare’s India Silent Health Crisis Report found that over 36% of Indians are deficient in one or more vitamins. “Instead of asking, ‘How can I eat less?’ ask yourself, ‘How can I make this meal more balanced?’ That small shift can make a huge difference.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Skipping meals in the name of weight loss may do more harm than good.

Too much exercise and too little movement

Dr Nigam also cautions against exercising intensely every single day without allowing the body enough time to recover. While regular physical activity is essential for heart, muscle and mental health, recovery is equally important.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Another thing people often believe is that if some exercise is good, then more exercise must be even better. Not really. Exercise is fantastic for your heart, muscles, bones and even your mental health. However, your body also needs time to recover. If you push yourself hard every single day without enough rest, you are more likely to feel constantly tired, develop aches and pains or even lose the motivation to work out. A rest day is not cheating. It is part of the plan.”

The doctor also stresses that a morning workout cannot undo the effects of sitting for long hours.

“Many people tell me, ‘Doctor, I already went to the gym this morning.’ That’s great. However, if you spend the next nine hours sitting at your desk without moving much, your body still feels the effects of that inactivity,” she says. She points to ekincare’s India Silent Health Crisis Report, which found that nearly one in three Indians is at risk of diabetes based on early health markers, underscoring the importance of staying active throughout the day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exercise is fantastic for your heart, muscles, bones and even your mental health.

Choose whole fruits and prioritise sleep

Another habit she frequently sees is replacing whole fruits with fruit juice. Although juice may seem like a healthier choice than soft drinks, it lacks the fibre naturally present in whole fruits.

“A lot of people say, ‘At least I am drinking juice instead of cola.’ That is definitely a better choice in many cases. However, eating the whole fruit is still the healthier option because you also get fibre. Fibre helps keep you full and slows down the rise in blood sugar,” she explains.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Finally, Dr Nigam says sleep should never be treated as optional. “Please do not treat sleep like it is optional. We often sacrifice sleep to finish work or scroll on our phones, then expect a healthy diet and exercise to make up for it. Unfortunately, our bodies do not work that way. Good sleep is when your body repairs itself, balances hormones, supports immunity and gets ready for the next day.”

Summing it up, Dr Nigam says lasting health is built through consistent, sustainable habits rather than extreme measures. “At the end of the day, staying healthy is rarely about doing one big thing. It is usually about avoiding these small everyday mistakes and making choices you can realistically stick with for years.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Mansi Nigam is an expert and experienced General Physician doctor with an experience of 14 years. Mansi Nigam specializes in General Physician. Currently, Mansi Nigam is practicing at Kailash Deepak Hospital - Anand Vihar, New Delhi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.