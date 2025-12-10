Sleeping less than 7 hours a night may shorten your life, new study warns

Americans who routinely sleep less than seven hours a night may be shortening their lives, results published in SLEEP Advances suggest. Sleep under seven hours linked to reduced life expectancy(Unsplash)

Between 2019 and 2025, researchers examined data from over 3,000 counties, comparing each region's reported sleep duration with life expectancy. Life expectancy was consistently lower in counties where more people slept for fewer than seven hours each night.

Less than seven hours of sleep shortens life expectancy

In both high-income and low-income counties, as well as in metropolitan regions and remote rural areas, sleep deprivation was associated with shorter lifespans, reports the outlet.

Lower life expectancies were found in counties where a greater percentage of the population reported getting less than seven hours of sleep. In Oregon, life expectancy was significantly lower in counties with higher rates of sleep deprivation than in those with lower rates. The state's map displays a discernible gradient as a result of this pattern, with certain counties exhibiting noticeably better results than their neighbours.

You need a minimum of seven to nine hours of sleep

The National Sleep Foundation has found that millions of Americans report sleeping less than seven hours regularly. Senior author Andrew McHill, PhD, an associate professor at Oregon Health & Science University, was shocked to discover how life expectancy correlated with sleep.

“I didn’t expect it to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy,” he said in a statement. “We’ve always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home: People really should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible,” he emphasized.

What sleep deprivation causes

The research team found that sleep insufficiency was comparable to recognised predictors when comparing many mortality risk factors side by side. Smoking rates, obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, food insecurity, unemployment, high school graduation, lack of health insurance, and social ties were all included in the analysis.

Reduced life expectancy was most strongly associated with smoking. Obesity, diabetes, and physical inactivity were ranked lower than sleep.

Among other risks, sleep deprivation can lead you to develop type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, vascular disease, stroke, heart attack, depression, and anxiety, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.