Soha Ali Khan lays fitness inspo with a never-seen-before video of core workout

“After a baby and 4 decades under belt”, Bollywood actor-writer Soha Ali Khan decided to take workouts seriously, especially core exercises as they can be done at the gym or in the comfort of one's home. For the uninitiated, strengthening the core is important not only for sports and physical activity but also to smoothly carry out daily life tasks like walking tall or carrying groceries and from jumping jacks to wall exercises, Soha's week 5 of core workout video will surely motivate you to slay the fitness game this Friday.

Taking to her social media handle, Soha shared a never-seen-before video of her core workout which laid the perfect fitness inspiration ahead of the weekend. Donning a black sports bra, teamed with a pair camouflage tights and a pair of white sneakers to ace the athleisure look.

Pulling back her tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle to keep them off her face during the intense exercise session, Soha held a movable pole with both hands and climbed it up and down without bending her arms or legs. Next, Soha was seen balancing her body weight on her hands and resting her legs on the wall to perform inverted squats.

The next clip showed Soha performing jumping jacks and in the last one, she held a dumbbell with both hands and exercised her legs. She shared in the caption, “Week five - find the drive! @maheshfitnessclub (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen.

