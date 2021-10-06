Soha Ali Khan’s intense fitness routine will motivate you to workout

Soha Ali Khan just served a dose of inspiration for all of her fans and followers on social media. The actor dropped a fresh video of her intense fitness routine and it is motivating us to hit the gym, all the while giving us extreme fitness FOMO.

The actor keeps sharing snippets of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile, and her workout videos are a treat for her Instagram family. On Wednesday, Soha Ali Khan drove our midweek blues far far away with a video collage that documented the hard work the actor does to stay in shape.

“No excuses,” Soha aptly accompanied her video with these words. For Soha, no excuses are good enough to skip her workout routine, and the video stands witness to it. In the video, Soha, dressed in a white ensemble, can be seen workout out like a boss lady. For the session, she dressed up in a white cropped hoodie and a white pair of joggers. She teamed her attire with white sneakers.

ALSO READ: Soha Ali Khan's beast mode during high-intensity workout at gym will inspire you: Watch

In the beginning of the video, Soha can be seen working on her arms by creating waves with the fitness rope. Then she positioned her legs on an elevated platform and balanced her body on her palms on the floor as she kept moving. Then the actor performed the mountain climber exercise in the same position. In the later part of the video, Soha can be seen flipping a heavy-weighted tire. “Workout motivation,” she added to her caption.

Watch her video here:

Soha’s Instagram family was smitten by her workout dedication. In no time, her post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends and fans. Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, “Super impressive.” Well, she spoke for all of us.

In case you need some motivation to step out of bed today and into the workout zone, let Soha Ali Khan serve you with the necessary dose of fitness inspo.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.