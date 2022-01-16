Sonnalli Seygall's AcroYoga routine in Rishikesh is all about trust

Sonnalli Seygall believes in doing the impossible. The actor, who is currently in Rishikesh, has been sharing necessary tips on how to connect with our mind and soul through yoga. From performing yoga positions beside the Ganges with a stunning backdrop of mountains lined up to acing an AcroYoga routine with her fitness partner, Sonnalli is spreading the calm vibe on Instagram.

Sonnalli is a fitness enthusiast – she swears by high intensity workout routines and yoga. The actor's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her gym diaries and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. From casually showing off her shoulder flexibility to walking backwards on all fours, Sonnalli makes us fall in love with fitness.

The actor took off to Rishikesh for the holiday season of Christmas and New Years and since then she has been living it up there. Sonnalli is loving her yoga routine in Rishikesh. On Sunday, Sonnalli gave us a sneak peek of how she is spending the weekend and it is giving us all the motivation we need to resume our workouts. In a short video, Sonnalli shared multiple snippets of her AcroYoga routine with Robin Narayan – her fitness partner.

AcroYoga refers to a combination of Acrobatics and Yoga which consists of two partners. It usually involves lifting someone up and helps in gaining self-control and body awareness. In the video, Sonnalli can be seen performing several stretches and yoga positions while being balanced on the feet of Robin.

With the video, Sonnalli also added the AcroYoga mantra that she abides by - "Trust! Let go! Stretch." Take a look at her video here:

AcroYoga helps in improving concentration and the art of trust. It also helps in overcoming the fear of falling and learning to let go. AcroYoga helps in finding the core.