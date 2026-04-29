Spine surgeon busts myth that lifting heavy weights damages the spine, shares what actually harms it

Lifting weights is part of a group of exercises known as strength training or resistance training. Performing it regularly helps one not just to build and maintain muscles, but also to improve one’s overall metabolism.

Lifting weights regularly offers multiple health benefits. (Pexel)

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However, some of us are apprehensive about taking it up even when we hit the gym, fearing that the weights might cause injury to the spine and have a damaging effect on health in the long run. Taking to Instagram on March 13, Dr Chandratej Kadam, an endoscopic neurospine surgeon based in Nashik, Maharashtra, helped alleviate the fear with his insight on the subject.

How you lift matters more than how much

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{{^usCountry}} “Many people believe that lifting heavy weights damages the spine,” stated Dr Kadam in the caption. “As an endoscopic neurosurgeon, I hear this concern from many patients. But the truth is — it’s not the weight that harms your spine, it’s the way you lift it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many people believe that lifting heavy weights damages the spine,” stated Dr Kadam in the caption. “As an endoscopic neurosurgeon, I hear this concern from many patients. But the truth is — it’s not the weight that harms your spine, it’s the way you lift it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to share five pointers to keep in mind while lifting weights in the gym or at home. Technique matters more than the weight — poor form can put unnecessary stress on the spine. Engage your core while lifting to support your lower back. Avoid sudden jerks or twisting movements with heavy loads. Lift with your legs, not your back. Gradually increase weight instead of lifting beyond your capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to share five pointers to keep in mind while lifting weights in the gym or at home. Technique matters more than the weight — poor form can put unnecessary stress on the spine. Engage your core while lifting to support your lower back. Avoid sudden jerks or twisting movements with heavy loads. Lift with your legs, not your back. Gradually increase weight instead of lifting beyond your capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When done correctly, strength training can actually help build stronger muscles that support and protect your spine. Your spine is built to handle movement and load — but only when you use the right technique,” shared the surgeon. Benefits of strength training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When done correctly, strength training can actually help build stronger muscles that support and protect your spine. Your spine is built to handle movement and load — but only when you use the right technique,” shared the surgeon. Benefits of strength training {{/usCountry}}

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Strength training offers multiple benefits to both short and long-term health. According to Healthline, it is necessary to perform strength training for a minimum of two to three days every week. The benefits of regular strength training include:

1. Building and retaining muscle strength

With age and without use, an individual starts to lose muscle mass. This is a serious concern of the modern urban lifestyle, which is becoming more sedentary by the day. Strength training allows one to build, strengthen and retain muscles with age, and helps one stay independent as they grow older.

2. Improving metabolism

Maintaining muscles requires more energy. As such, more calories are burned during strength training. The body thus adapts to faster metabolism, and this in turn helps with weight loss as well.

3. Fixing joint pain

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Joint pains are classic signs of old age, where the muscles around the joints become weak and imbalanced. Strength training helps to make the joints stronger and improve the overall quality of life of an individual.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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