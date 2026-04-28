AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist rates popular protein options: From supplements to whole foods

The importance of protein in the regular diet can hardly be overstated. It is the building blocks of the body, helping with the making and repair of tissues, regulating hormones and enzymes production, promoting satiety and weight loss, and supporting health and immunity. Whole eggs and fatty fish are two of the best sources of protein. (Pexel)

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There are many ways in which the macronutrient can be made a part of the regular diet. It can be in the form of animal or plant-based whole foods, or even in the form of supplements. The greater variety available in the market is likely to confuse an individual in making the right choice.

To help out in this particular situation, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on April 25 and ranked seven protein sources, both supplements and whole foods, based on their health benefits. They are listed as follows.