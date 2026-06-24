Still skipping hair oiling because you’re busy? Here’s why 30 minutes could be enough

Hair oiling has been an essential part of haircare routines, often associated with long, overnight rituals. While these practices continue to hold value, modern lifestyles are prompting a simple question: how can effective nourishment fit into our time-starved lives? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vaishali Gode, phD holder, EVP – R and D, product development (nourishment) and Packaging, Marico Limited, and hair expert, Parachute Advansed, shared how 30 minutes of pre-wash oiling can help deliver meaningful benefits, making it a practical option for today’s fast-paced lives.

Here’s why 30 minutes could be enough.(Unsplash)

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Why does hair need nourishment today?

Dr Vaishali highlighted that modern lifestyles have changed the way we care for our hair. Frequent heat styling, pollution exposure, hard water, and daily environmental stressors have made hair concerns like dryness, frizz, dullness, and breakage increasingly common. Over time, external aggressors and lifestyle preferences can weaken the hair cuticle and increase moisture loss, making hair appear rough, unmanageable, and prone to damage. This is where hair oiling plays an important role.

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Applying oil evenly across the scalp and along the lengths of the hair can help support better distribution and absorption. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} What does hair oiling do for your hair and scalp? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What does hair oiling do for your hair and scalp? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Vaishali said, “Hair oil helps form a protective layer around the hair shaft, reducing dryness and helping preserve the hair’s natural moisture balance.” Beyond moisture retention, oiling also supports the hair’s natural defense against environmental stressors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vaishali said, “Hair oil helps form a protective layer around the hair shaft, reducing dryness and helping preserve the hair’s natural moisture balance.” Beyond moisture retention, oiling also supports the hair’s natural defense against environmental stressors. {{/usCountry}}

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Equally important is scalp health, which often gets overlooked in daily routines. According to Dr Vaishali, a well-nourished scalp creates the foundation for healthier-looking hair. Regular scalp massage during oil application helps improve blood circulation and supports nourishment to the hair follicles. It can also help combat dryness and dandruff. A good coconut-based hair oil requires only 30 minutes to penetrate deeply into the hair and provide it with nourishment.

The science behind coconut-based hair oil

“Among the many oils used in haircare, coconut-based hair oil continues to stand out because of its unique molecular composition and scientifically proven benefits. Rich in lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid, coconut oil has strong nourishing and antimicrobial properties,” highlighted Dr Vaishali. Its smaller molecular structure allows it to penetrate deeper into the hair shaft instead of simply coating the surface.

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Coconut-based hair oil continues to stand out because of its unique molecular composition and scientifically proven benefits. (Pexel)

Making coconut-based hair oils work for modern routines

Incorporating hair oiling into a routine today does not have to be time-intensive or rigid. Applying oil evenly across the scalp and along the lengths of the hair, followed by a gentle massage for a few minutes, can help support better distribution and absorption. Leaving it on for around 30 minutes, or longer depending on personal preference and schedules, and then washing it off with a mild shampoo offers a simple and adaptable approach. This flexibility allows individuals to tailor hair oiling to their lifestyle, whether as a quick, pre-wash step during the week or a more extended ritual when time permits.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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