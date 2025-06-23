Scalp feeling the burn this summer? Know hair oiling tips that offer sun protection for your scalp

When we think about protecting ourselves from the sun's harsh rays, we often focus on shielding our skin but what about our scalp and hair? Just like the rest of our skin, the scalp is exposed and vulnerable — especially after spending hours under the blazing summer sun. Prolonged sun exposure can leave it dry, flaky, parched and even inflamed and the effects don’t stop there. This 5-minute hair oiling ritual could transform your summer scalp game.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, shared, “A damaged scalp can negatively impact your hair as well, making it brittle, rough, and lifeless. It may lose its natural shine, become more prone to breakage, and take on a dry, straw-like texture as the sun breaks down its protein structure. In more severe cases, this can even lead to increased hair fall due to an unhealthy scalp environment.”

Overexposure to the sun damages your hair.(Shutterstock)

The good news? There’s a simple, time-tested solution that can help — hair oiling.

A pre-sun ritual you shouldn’t skip

Dr Shilpa Vora revealed, “The scalp is particularly sensitive to the sun, especially in areas where the hair is parted, thinning, or tied up. This is where a pre-sun hair oiling ritual can make all the difference. A light layer of coconut-based hair oil creates a breathable, nourishing barrier over both your scalp and strands, offering protection against harsh environmental elements. By forming this natural shield, the oil helps improve your hair’s resilience and safeguard it from damage.”

Hair oiling strengthens your hair quality from the roots.(Shutterstock)

She suggested, “Before heading out into the sun, take a moment to lightly oil your scalp and hair — just a few drops are enough. For added protection, pair your oiling routine with a wide-brimmed hat or scarf, especially if you'll be outside during peak sun hours.”

Post-sun TLC: Repair and rejuvenate

If your scalp feels sore, itchy, or dry after a day out in the sun, a gentle oil massage can bring much-needed relief. Dr Shilpa Vora recommended -

Coconut-based hair oil, known for its anti-inflammatory and cooling properties, helps soothe irritation, ease discomfort, and replenish lost moisture. Rich in nourishing fatty acids, it penetrates deep into the hair shaft, restoring hydration and vitality — especially when your hair feels dry, dull or lifeless after sun exposure.

After spending time outdoors, simply rub a few drops between your palms and gently massage it into your scalp. It’s a simple step that can make a big difference in calming the scalp and reviving your hair’s natural health.

Leave in the oil for 30 minutes — or overnight for a deep treatment—then wash it off with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo. Rinse your scalp with cool water if it feels overheated.

Additionally, drink plenty of water and avoid using harsh hair products immediately after sun exposure.

Make hair oiling part of your summer routine

Dr Shilpa Vora asserted, “As the temperatures soar, be sure to make room for your hair oil on your summer shelf. Whether you're soothing a sunburned scalp, restoring sun-damaged hair, or carving out a moment of self-care amidst the heat, this timeless ritual is a simple yet powerful addition to your summer haircare routine.”

