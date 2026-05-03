Struggling to cut screen time? Therapist reveals practical ways to break phone addiction without feeling deprived

Can’t stop checking your phone? While it may feel like just a habit, it can also become an addiction. In fact, more than half the population is caught in a cycle of constant scrolling, notifications, and the urge to stay connected. In an Instagram post dated May 3, 2026, therapist Nadia Addesi shared practical tips to overcome this habit.

Practical ways to break phone addiction.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | 7 ways to break smartphone addiction in children

What is phone addiction?

The therapist said, “Phone addiction is when your brain starts relying on your phone to avoid discomfort. It becomes the fastest way to deal with stress, boredom, or loneliness. The more relief it brings, the more your brain depends on it.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added that eventually, it becomes automatic, and you reach for it without thinking, even when it drains you and pulls you out of your own life. You still reach for it. When does it become a problem? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that eventually, it becomes automatic, and you reach for it without thinking, even when it drains you and pulls you out of your own life. You still reach for it. When does it become a problem? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Nadia, here are the reasons when it starts becoming a problem: You open your phone mid-task and forget what you were doing.

You scroll when you feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

You check it before you even get out of bed.

You carry it from room to room, even when you’re not using it.

You check it during quiet moments — even when nothing’s happening.

You reach for it during conversations.

You feel anxious when it’s not nearby. Why is it hard to stop? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Nadia, here are the reasons when it starts becoming a problem: You open your phone mid-task and forget what you were doing.

You scroll when you feel overwhelmed or overstimulated.

You check it before you even get out of bed.

You carry it from room to room, even when you’re not using it.

You check it during quiet moments — even when nothing’s happening.

You reach for it during conversations.

You feel anxious when it’s not nearby. Why is it hard to stop? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nadia highlighted that your brain is wired to quickly alleviate discomfort, and your phone offers instant relief within seconds. So, it becomes the fastest fix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nadia highlighted that your brain is wired to quickly alleviate discomfort, and your phone offers instant relief within seconds. So, it becomes the fastest fix. {{/usCountry}}

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And the more it works, the more your brain remembers the shortcut:

Bored: crave stimulation → open phone → dopamine

Anxious: crave escape → scroll → numbness.

Lonely: crave connection → check notifications → brief validation.

Tired: crave rest → scroll → quick hit of energy.

This is the cycle of any addiction: Relief now and damage later.

Excessive phone use causes real and measurable harm. (Unsplash)

Damage caused to the brain and body

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Nadia mentioned that excessive phone use causes real, measurable harm:

It makes your brain slower — even one extra hour can reduce how fast you think.

It shrinks key areas in your brain that help you focus, regulate emotions, and stay in control.

It weakens short-term memory — you forget more and lose your train of thought.

It keeps your brain in “always-on” mode — harder to rest, harder to relax.

It damages sleep — light, noise, and stimulation all disrupt your natural rhythms.

It causes physical pain — neck strain, tension headaches, and eye fatigue.

Damage caused to the relationship and the self

Here’s how it damages your relationship and you:

It kills connection — people feel less seen and heard when a phone is visible.

It lowers empathy — your brain becomes less attuned to others when you're distracted.

It fuels self-criticism — constant comparison increases anxiety, shame, and self-doubt.

It distorts identity — when your sense of self gets shaped by likes, algorithms, and how others perceive you.

It hurts relationships — people feel dismissed, less satisfied, and emotionally distant.

It triggers anxiety when it’s not near you — a real stress response (nomophobia)

How to break the cycle and interrupt the loop?

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Here’s how you can break the cycle:

The closer your phone is, the quicker your brain reaches for it. Try to add some distance, and the urge will start to fade:

When you're working → leave it in another room.

When you're eating → put it in a drawer.

When you're walking → leave it in your pocket.

When you're with someone → keep it out of sight.

When you're watching TV → toss it on the couch.

When you're bored → sit with it. Just for a minute.

Other ways to break the cycle

Nadia highlighted that right after you wake up, your brain enters theta and alpha states - the ones most open to change. This is when it's easiest to build new habits and reshape old ones.

If you scroll first, you train your brain for overstimulation, urgency, and other people's lives.

overstimulation, urgency, and other people's lives. If you move, breathe, and ground first, you train it for calm, clarity, and regulation.

Move your most-used apps to the last page.

Switch to grayscale mode.

Use a screen time passcode someone else knows.

Log out of apps daily, so you have to retype your password.

Delete apps from your phone and use the browser version.

Wear a watch so you stop checking your phone just for the time.

Two-week reset system

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Nadia mentioned that you don't need a total detox. You need 14 honest days. She highlighted that limiting social media to 30 minutes/day for just two weeks improved:

→ Mood

→ Sleep motivation

→ Focus

→ Life satisfaction

Try this:

Set a 30-minute daily limit for social media.

Write down how often you pick up your phone, what time you go to bed, and how you feel each day.

On day 14, compare your mood, energy, and focus to day 1.

Keep what helped. Let go of what didn't.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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